403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian, Russian FMs Hold Phone Talks on Latest Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held urgent telephone consultations Friday, aligning on their condemnation of what both described as ongoing U.S. and Israeli military "aggression" against Iran, according to a statement issued by Iran's Foreign Ministry.
The two ministers reviewed the latest regional developments, with Araghchi acknowledging diplomatic overtures from unnamed friendly and neighboring states seeking to broker an end to hostilities. He made clear, however, that Tehran's fundamental positions on defending its rights and national interests remain non-negotiable.
Araghchi delivered a scathing denunciation of what he called continued "unlawful attacks" by Washington and Tel Aviv against targets across Iran, specifically citing strikes on civilian infrastructure including schools, hospitals, historical and cultural monuments, and residential neighborhoods — vowing that Tehran would press on in defending its people.
The Iranian foreign minister also held U.S. and Israeli strikes directly responsible for the deteriorating security situation in the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that the critical waterway has been formally closed to vessels belonging to the United States, Israel, and any other parties participating in what he characterized as the anti-Iran military "aggression." Passage for all other nations, he noted, remains permitted under coordination with Iranian authorities.
Lavrov, for his part, echoed Tehran's condemnation, stressing the imperative of upholding core United Nations Charter principles. He reaffirmed Moscow's willingness to sustain diplomatic consultations aimed at de-escalating tensions and restoring regional stability.
In a separate and sharply worded development Friday, Araghchi took to X to warn that Iran will exact a "heavy price" on Israel for its "crime" of striking Iranian industrial and atomic facilities earlier in the day.
The escalation traces back to February 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and multiple Iranian cities, killing then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei alongside senior military commanders and civilians. Iran retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets and U.S. military bases and assets across the Middle East.
The two ministers reviewed the latest regional developments, with Araghchi acknowledging diplomatic overtures from unnamed friendly and neighboring states seeking to broker an end to hostilities. He made clear, however, that Tehran's fundamental positions on defending its rights and national interests remain non-negotiable.
Araghchi delivered a scathing denunciation of what he called continued "unlawful attacks" by Washington and Tel Aviv against targets across Iran, specifically citing strikes on civilian infrastructure including schools, hospitals, historical and cultural monuments, and residential neighborhoods — vowing that Tehran would press on in defending its people.
The Iranian foreign minister also held U.S. and Israeli strikes directly responsible for the deteriorating security situation in the Strait of Hormuz, confirming that the critical waterway has been formally closed to vessels belonging to the United States, Israel, and any other parties participating in what he characterized as the anti-Iran military "aggression." Passage for all other nations, he noted, remains permitted under coordination with Iranian authorities.
Lavrov, for his part, echoed Tehran's condemnation, stressing the imperative of upholding core United Nations Charter principles. He reaffirmed Moscow's willingness to sustain diplomatic consultations aimed at de-escalating tensions and restoring regional stability.
In a separate and sharply worded development Friday, Araghchi took to X to warn that Iran will exact a "heavy price" on Israel for its "crime" of striking Iranian industrial and atomic facilities earlier in the day.
The escalation traces back to February 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Tehran and multiple Iranian cities, killing then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei alongside senior military commanders and civilians. Iran retaliated with successive waves of missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets and U.S. military bases and assets across the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment