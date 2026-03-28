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Russia, Iran Hold Talks on Middle East Crisis, Humanitarian Aid Delivery
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke on Friday regarding the “grave military and political crisis” in the Middle East, which has intensified following US-Israeli attacks on Iran.
As stated by reports, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov also updated Araghchi on the delivery of a new batch of humanitarian aid to Tehran.
Since February 28, US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran have reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.
Reports indicate that Lavrov and Araghchi also discussed ways to steer the conflict toward a political and diplomatic resolution grounded in international law, taking into account the legitimate interests of all regional countries.
According to reports, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry previously announced the delivery of 313 tons of medical supplies under the direction of Vladimir Putin. The ministry described this as the “second large consignment of medical supplies” and noted that Azerbaijan assisted in ensuring the “successful operation.”
As stated by reports, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov also updated Araghchi on the delivery of a new batch of humanitarian aid to Tehran.
Since February 28, US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran have reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.
Reports indicate that Lavrov and Araghchi also discussed ways to steer the conflict toward a political and diplomatic resolution grounded in international law, taking into account the legitimate interests of all regional countries.
According to reports, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry previously announced the delivery of 313 tons of medical supplies under the direction of Vladimir Putin. The ministry described this as the “second large consignment of medical supplies” and noted that Azerbaijan assisted in ensuring the “successful operation.”
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