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Sweden Urges Immediate Ceasefire Amid Lebanon Violence
(MENAFN) Sweden’s Maria Malmer Stenergard on Friday urged an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, expressing deep concern over rising hostilities and calling for respect for international law.
As stated by reports, Stenergard wrote on social media: “I am deeply concerned about escalation of hostilities in Lebanon. Today I have underlined Sweden's support and solidarity to Lebanon to my counterpart @YoussefRaggi. The Lebanese people deserve peace and security.” She added, “Sweden calls for an immediate ceasefire. We urge Israel to refrain from further attacks on Lebanese territory. Hezbollah must immediately cease its attacks against Israel. Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.”
She further stressed the importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, saying: “International law, including international humanitarian law, must be respected. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected.”
According to reports, Israel has conducted airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. Lebanese authorities reported at least 1,116 deaths and 3,229 injuries from Israeli attacks since then.
As stated by reports, this escalation coincides with the ongoing US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which has claimed more than 1,340 lives since February 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and US military bases in Gulf countries.
As stated by reports, Stenergard wrote on social media: “I am deeply concerned about escalation of hostilities in Lebanon. Today I have underlined Sweden's support and solidarity to Lebanon to my counterpart @YoussefRaggi. The Lebanese people deserve peace and security.” She added, “Sweden calls for an immediate ceasefire. We urge Israel to refrain from further attacks on Lebanese territory. Hezbollah must immediately cease its attacks against Israel. Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.”
She further stressed the importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, saying: “International law, including international humanitarian law, must be respected. Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected.”
According to reports, Israel has conducted airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. Lebanese authorities reported at least 1,116 deaths and 3,229 injuries from Israeli attacks since then.
As stated by reports, this escalation coincides with the ongoing US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which has claimed more than 1,340 lives since February 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and US military bases in Gulf countries.
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