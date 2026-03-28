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WHO Reports Major Damage to Lebanon’s Healthcare Amid Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) According to reports, ongoing Israeli attacks have severely disrupted health services across Lebanon, the World Health Organization stated in its Lebanon Emergency Situation Report.
As stated by reports, since the escalation of Israeli operations beginning March 2, access to healthcare has worsened significantly. The WHO identified 64 attacks on healthcare facilities, resulting in at least 53 healthcare workers killed and 91 injured. Nine hospitals were damaged, 50 primary healthcare centers were closed, and four others were damaged.
The report noted that five hospitals, including Bahman Hospital, Al-Sahel Hospital, Bint Jbeil Public Hospital, Mays al-Jabal Public Hospital, and Al-Burj Hospital, were closed.
According to reports, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Friday evening that the death toll from Israeli attacks had risen to 1,142, with 3,315 others injured.
Reports indicate that the Israeli military has conducted airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.
As stated by reports, these attacks occur amid heightened regional tensions following the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran beginning February 28, which killed over 1,340 people, including Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
As stated by reports, since the escalation of Israeli operations beginning March 2, access to healthcare has worsened significantly. The WHO identified 64 attacks on healthcare facilities, resulting in at least 53 healthcare workers killed and 91 injured. Nine hospitals were damaged, 50 primary healthcare centers were closed, and four others were damaged.
The report noted that five hospitals, including Bahman Hospital, Al-Sahel Hospital, Bint Jbeil Public Hospital, Mays al-Jabal Public Hospital, and Al-Burj Hospital, were closed.
According to reports, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced on Friday evening that the death toll from Israeli attacks had risen to 1,142, with 3,315 others injured.
Reports indicate that the Israeli military has conducted airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.
As stated by reports, these attacks occur amid heightened regional tensions following the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran beginning February 28, which killed over 1,340 people, including Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has launched drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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