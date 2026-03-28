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Israeli Drone Strikes Ambulance in Southern Lebanon, Killing Medic

Israeli Drone Strikes Ambulance in Southern Lebanon, Killing Medic


2026-03-28 03:55:33
(MENAFN) According to reports, one health worker was killed and four others injured after an Israeli drone targeted an ambulance in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

As stated by reports, Lebanon’s official news agency said the unmanned aerial vehicle struck an ambulance in the town of Kfar Tebnit. The Health Ministry of Lebanon confirmed the casualty and injuries, and described the attack as a violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, calling it a “war crime.”

The ministry noted that 42 health workers have been killed since Israeli attacks on Lebanon began on March 2.

Reports indicate that the Israeli army has conducted airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

According to reports, this escalation in Lebanon occurs amid wider regional tensions, following the US and Israel’s joint offensive on Iran that began on February 28, which killed over 1,340 people, including Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.

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