Record Global Paying Subscriber Growth Propels Meitu's Remarkable 2025 Annual Results, Driven By AI Transformation

MENAFN - GetNews) In 2025, Meitu, Inc. (Meitu) adhered to its "Productivity and Globalisation" strategy, achieving remarkable growth in both revenue and adjusted net profit, with paying subscribers reaching new heights and further solidifying its position as a leading global AI application company in the image, video and design sector.

Robust Growth with Significantly Improved Monetization Capability and Operating Leverage

In 2025, total revenues surged 28.8% YoY to reach RMB 3.86 billion. The company's core business – Photo, Video and Design Products – generated RMB 2.95 billion in revenue, a robust 41.6% YoY increase, accounting for 76.6% of total revenues. Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Profit – a key indicator of core operational performance – soared 64.7% YoY to RMB 965 million. The revenue and net profit growth were primarily driven by the rapid adoption of AI Agents integrated into its product portfolio, leading to a significant surge in global paying subscribers.

Vertical Imaging Leadership, Global Market Penetration & Strong Subscription Growth

Rooted in deep vertical expertise in imaging, Meitu implements a focused product strategy centered on user-centric design, as well as high-value and high-content-frequency use cases. In 2025, its product matrix (covering leisure and productivity use cases) delivered robust global performance: its flagship,the Meitu app topped the overall App Store rankings in 52 countries and regions and the category rankings in 119 countries and regions. For full-year 2025, international MAU surpassed 100 million (up 6.3% YoY), with new paying subscribers predominantly from high-ARPU regions including Europe, the Americas and East Asia. The Productivity tools segment achieved a record 9% subscription rate, supported by total paying subscribers of 16.91 million (34.1% YoY growth) and a 67.4% YoY surge in Productivity tools segment' paying subscribers to 2.16 million. RoboNeo further secured No.1 rankings across 26 high-value regions, underscoring the global appeal of its product ecosystem.

This strong performance validates the effectiveness of Meitu's focused strategy, as deep vertical expertise and user-centric innovation continue to drive sustainable growth in both user scale and monetization capability worldwide.

AI Agent Integration, Vertical Workflow Optimization & “Aesthetic Premium” Enhancement

Meitu embeds AI agent capabilities across most product offerings, focusing on vertical-specific workflows to deliver precise, efficient user experiences. Users can focus on ideation and design, while the AI agents intelligently select the most suitable model, and one key aspect that sets Meitu apart from generic AI tools is its unique designer-led AI model output optimization mechanism, where professional designers curate and control the visual effects of AI model outputs to forge an exclusive "aesthetic premium" that elevates the professionalism and differentiation of visual deliverables.

As such, Meitu delivers targeted value across user segments and core industries through its tailored product ecosystem. For individual users (everyday creators, social media enthusiasts), leisure tools (the Meitu app, BeautyCam, Wink) enable accessible high-quality content creation for social sharing, with steady growth in paying subscribers and a solid subscription rate.

For merchants (e-commerce sellers, small businesses) and professionals (designers, industry practitioners), productivity tools (DesignKit, Vmake, Kaipai) cut costs and boost efficiency: DesignKit integrates with Alibaba, JD and Amazon (SPN) to streamline e-commerce design workflows; Kaipai serves healthcare, education, beauty, insurance and real estate users with easy-to-use talking video tools; Vmake supports the U.S. fitness/health market with personalized video solutions, securing approximately USD 3 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the end of 2025.

Key industries including e-commerce, education, healthcare, real estate and fashion benefit from simplified AI-driven creative processes, meeting diverse content production needs.

Alibaba Strategic Investment Reinforces Meitu's Leading Position in AI-Powered E-Commerce Design Solutions

In 2025, Meitu completed a USD 250 million convertible bond investment from Alibaba. Driven by strong ecological synergy, the partnership centers on domestic and international e-commerce, AI models and technologies, computing and cloud services, while exploring differentiated innovation projects to create unique experiences for users of their respective platforms.

Notably, Meitu has officially launched its new CLI tool and integrated its first batch of AI Skills into the OpenClaw ecosystem, enabling global users and developers to install the Skills on ClawHub and easily access its core AI imaging capabilities. These cover eight key modules (motion transfer, image editing/generation/enhancement, AI try-on, image-to-video, avatar replacement, intelligent matting) to meet diverse creative needs, with plans to expand more scenario-based AI imaging Skills for professional-grade global creative experiences.