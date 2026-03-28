AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Announces LOI To Acquire Bladeranger Subsidiary, Expanding AI-Driven Drone Capabilities

Under the LOI, VisionWave will issue 1.8 million shares of common stock to BladeRanger as consideration. The parties intend to use commercially reasonable efforts to negotiate and execute a definitive Share Purchase Agreement by December 10, 2025, with closing targeted for December 31, 2025, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

The closing of this acquisition will mark VisionWave's strategic expansion into the growing dual-use drone sector, where autonomous systems originally developed for renewable-energy maintenance are now evolving into multi-role platforms for defense, emergency response, and public-safety missions.

BladeRanger's subsidiary has engineered a modular drone system that combines:

These systems can execute fire suppression, critical-infrastructure inspection, decontamination, border surveillance, and industrial safety missions - all within established procurement and export-control frameworks.

To view a demonstration of the drone's current capabilities, visit:

The acquisition will align BladeRanger's aerial technology with VisionWave's AI-driven sensor-fusion and command-and-control platform, with the goal of creating a powerful ecosystem for:

Autonomous fire and hazard response, Predictive maintenance of infrastructure assets, and Real-time situational awareness for authorized agencies.

U.S. program management and commercialization will be led from West Hollywood, California, while research and development will continue at BladeRanger's Ramat Efal facility in Israel.

VisionWave has launched a comprehensive on-site due-diligence initiative to finalize the transaction and evaluate additional cooperation opportunities. The VisionWave executive team is currently in Israel conducting daily technical assessments at BladeRanger's facilities and will continue throughout the month to advance negotiations and definitive agreements as well as integration planning and synergy evaluations.

In preparation for the acquisition, BladeRanger retained BDO Consulting Group to conduct a full valuation of its operations.

Transaction Highlights:

Consideration: 1,800,000 VisionWave common shares (subject to price-adjustment mechanism) Registration Rights: VisionWave will file a Form S-1 (or Form S-3 if eligible) within 45 days of closing and use best efforts to have it declared effective within 180 days Exclusivity: BladeRanger has agreed to an exclusivity with VisionWave through February 28, 2026

“BladeRanger's subsidiary has developed an adaptable aerial platforms in the market-equally relevant for commercial infrastructure operators and public agencies focused on civil protection,” said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

“Our expanded technical and leadership team in Israel demonstrates VisionWave's hands-on commitment to completing this acquisition and advancing AI-enabled autonomous systems that protect assets, environments, and lives.”

Shmuel Yannay, Co-Founder and Director of BladeRanger Ltd., added:

“This collaboration represents a major step forward for Israeli innovation and global safety. Together with VisionWave, we are combining advanced robotics with real-time AI to deliver drones that think, act, and protect. The parties are exploring potential areas of future cooperation, but no agreements have been reached and there can be no assurance that any additional transactions will occur.”

VisionWave and BladeRanger are committed to advancing AI and drone technologies responsibly and in full compliance with U.S. and international law, including ITAR, EAR, and non-proliferation standards. All commercial and governmental activities will adhere to strict procurement, export-control, and oversight requirements.

BladeRanger Ltd. (TASE: BLRN) is an Israeli technology company specializing in autonomous drone systems for renewable energy, infrastructure maintenance, and civil and homeland-security applications. Solar Drone Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BladeRanger Ltd.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense-technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems. Its Evolved IntelligenceTM engine and Vision-RF sensing platform enable real-time perception, prediction, and control for military and security applications across air, land, and sea domains. VisionWave is headquartered in West Hollywood, California, with operations in the United States, Israel, and the UAE. For more information, visit.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Zacks Small-Cap Research's views on the Company's projected expected revenue growth, commercial transition, inflection point, strategic initiatives, and market position as described in the Zacks report. These statements are based on current expectations of Zacks Small-Cap Research and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (i) failure to successfully convert pilot programs into commercial production contracts; (ii) delays or issues in scaling production; (iii) competitive pressures in the defense-AI sector; (iv) dependence on key partnerships with Tier-1 contractors and government entities; (v) regulatory, execution, and funding risks (including potential dilution); and (vi) other risks detailed in the Zacks report and in Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For further information on risk factors, please refer to VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

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