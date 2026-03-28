Visionwave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) Unveils Internal Research On Next-Gen RF Subsurface Sensing Architectures In Support Of Liberia Energy Initiative

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on breaking news for VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ), focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications

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VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) announced the completion of an internal research paper evaluating conceptual RF-based subsurface sensing architectures. The study, linked to the Company's recent offshore energy engagement in Liberia, explores advanced RF technologies for improved subsurface mapping in energy and infrastructure applications. The concepts remain in the research stage with no assurance of commercial development.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today announced the completion of an internal research paper evaluating conceptual radio-frequency (RF)-based subsurface sensing architectures, which the company intends to incorporate into its broader long-term strategy in energy, infrastructure intelligence, and subsurface mapping.

This research initiative follows VisionWave's recently announced strategic engagement in offshore energy exploration in Liberia and reflects the company's continued focus on exploring advanced sensing approaches designed to enhance situational awareness in complex environments. The research paper represents a technical evaluation and conceptual framework only and not an existing commercial product or deployed system. The company emphasizes that the research paper represents a technical evaluation and conceptual framework and not an existing commercial product or deployed system.

The research paper, developed as part of the company's ongoing research and development efforts, examines the feasibility and architectural considerations of near-source RF sensing systems intended to provide enhanced subsurface visibility in select geological conditions. The work outlines a potential framework combining advanced antenna design, edge-based signal processing, and physics-informed computational models.

VisionWave believes that, if successfully developed and validated, such approaches may support improved detection of subsurface features, including geological boundaries, fracture networks, and other structural characteristics relevant to energy exploration and infrastructure applications. However, the company notes that the concepts described in the research paper remain subject to significant technical validation, environmental dependencies, and engineering development.

VisionWave's research paper outlines a conceptual subsurface sensing architecture based on the integration of radio-frequency (RF) signal propagation, advanced antenna systems, and real-time computational processing.

Unlike conventional approaches that primarily measure formation properties surrounding the drill path, the proposed architecture is designed to analyze electromagnetic responses in the volume ahead of the sensing source. This is achieved through a combination of directional RF transmission, multi-element receiver arrays, and adaptive signal processing techniques intended to distinguish between direct-path signals, environmental interference, and formation-dependent responses.

The conceptual system architecture incorporates embedded processing capabilities at the edge, where acquired RF data may be conditioned, filtered, and interpreted in real time. This includes the use of model-based inversion techniques and physics-informed computational methods designed to translate complex electromagnetic responses into structured representations of subsurface characteristics.

The research paper further evaluates antenna configurations integrated within mechanically robust structures capable of operating in high-pressure and high-temperature environments. Particular emphasis is placed on managing signal distortion caused by surrounding structures and environmental conditions while maintaining directional sensitivity and operational stability.

VisionWave's research also explores hybrid computational frameworks combining classical electromagnetic modelling with machine learning–assisted interpretation. These methods are intended to improve signal discrimination and enable probabilistic interpretation of subsurface features under varying environmental conditions.

The Company reiterates that the technologies described in the research paper are conceptual in nature and remain under evaluation, with no assurance of successful development or commercial implementation.

The Company reiterates that the technologies described in the research paper are conceptual in nature and remain under evaluation, with no assurance of successful development or commercial implementation.

From a technical perspective, the research paper evaluates an approach designed to integrate RF-based sensing elements, including transmission components and antenna structures, into near-source sections of conventional drilling assemblies, in proximity to the drill bit.

This conceptual integration approach is intended to preserve traditional drilling workflows while introducing an additional sensing layer capable of capturing and interpreting electromagnetic responses during operation. By embedding sensing components within structurally compatible sections of the drilling system, the proposed architecture seeks to operate alongside conventional mechanical and geological processes without altering their core function.

The research paper emphasizes compatibility with established drilling environments, where mechanical integrity, durability, and operational continuity are critical. The concept focuses on maintaining the performance of conventional systems while augmenting them with additional data acquisition and interpretation capabilities.

VisionWave's research strategy is based on the principle of incremental enhancement-evaluating advanced sensing and computational technologies as an additional layer of intelligence, rather than a replacement for existing methodologies. The company believes such an approach may support practical adoption pathways, subject to successful technical validation.

The company notes that any potential integration of such technologies would require extensive engineering development, validation, and field testing. There can be no assurance that any such integration will occur or that the concepts will prove technically or commercially viable.

The company views this research initiative as part of a broader strategy to expand its capabilities across multiple domains, including defense, infrastructure monitoring, and energy-related applications, where advanced sensing and real-time data interpretation may provide operational advantages. Any expansion into energy-related applications remains highly speculative and subject to the substantial risks outlined below and in the Company's SEC filings.

VisionWave will continue to evaluate and refine these concepts as part of its long-term research and development roadmap. There can be no assurance that the technologies described in the research paper will be successfully developed, validated, or commercialized.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding potential cooperation, market opportunities, regulatory considerations, proposal development, and future definitive agreements. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, regulatory approvals, export control requirements, NATO-related compliance considerations, government procurement processes, market conditions, and the ability of the parties to enter into definitive agreements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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