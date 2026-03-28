AI Defense Stocks Trading March 27Th Investorideas

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas (Investorideas Newswire) a top 100 rated investment site for retail Investors following AI and defense stocks, reports on trading and news for March 27th.

According toGrandview Research, "The global AI in aerospace and defense market size was valued at USD 22.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 43.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030. AI-driven systems analyze data from various sources to optimize maintenance schedules, manage supply chains, and improve logistics."

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR ): Considered a leader in AI-driven defense software, PLTR has continued to experience high demand, with shares recently jumping over 10% following positive reports. The stock is trading down today, currently at 145.53 -2.03 (-1.38%).

VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: VWAV ) is trading up on news, currently at 6.88

+0.30 (+4.64%), with a day's high of $7.10. VisionWave is one of the few stocks in the sector that has managed to maintain gains in today's session.

VisionWave Holdings announced the completion of an internal research paper evaluating conceptual RF-based subsurface sensing architectures. The study, linked to the company's recent offshore energy engagement in Liberia, explores advanced RF technologies for improved subsurface mapping in energy and infrastructure applications. The concepts remain in the research stage with no assurance of commercial development.

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Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS ): Trading at 45.89, -0.64 (-1.38%), this company focuses on AI-enabled computing and sensing for military platforms. It recently hit a 92 relative strength rating, indicating strong technical momentum. The stock had a morning high as of this report of $46.82.

Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ: RKLB ): Gained on investor rotation into companies with AI-enabled national security programs, trading near all-time highs. The stock is trading at 62.10

-3.85 (-5.83%) as of this report.

Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT): Noted for high performance with a 76.54% year-to-date return, focusing on AI-enabled drones. The stock is trading down as the market pulls back today, currently at 13.18, -0.82 (-5.89%).

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