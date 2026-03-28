Visa Launches Enhanced Subscription Manager, Giving Consumers Greater Control Over Recurring Payments

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today unveiled an Enhanced Subscription Manager solution, a new value‐added service within its Digital Issuer Solutions business. As the number of subscriptions worldwide is projected to reach 12 billion by 2030, consumers are seeking simple, transparent ways to track and manage recurring charges. In support of this, Visa is collaborating with Pinwheel, a leading provider of in‐app bill management capabilities.

Enhanced Subscription Manager helps issuers respond to consumer demand by offering a consolidated, easy-to-integrate solution that elevates the user experience. Issuers can give cardholders greater subscription visibility, easy payment switching methods and cancellation capabilities, all without leaving their banking app. This helps reduce unwanted charges by giving consumers greater confidence and control over recurring subscription payments. Issuers can help strengthen engagement, improve retention, and reduce disputes and chargebacks tied to recurring payments.

“Consumers today want clarity, control, and convenience when it comes to managing the subscriptions that touch so many parts of their lives,” said Kathleen Pierce‐Gilmore, global head of Issuing Solutions at Visa.“By enhancing subscription management capabilities with Digital Issuer Solutions, and expanding through strategic collaborations with companies like Pinwheel, we're helping issuers deliver digital experiences that keep them top‐of‐wallet.”

Visa's Digital Issuer Solutions is a platform for delivering modern consumer‐facing experiences in an issuer's app. Enhanced Subscription Manager is one of several value‐added services offered within the platform, focused specifically on subscription visibility and management. Additional platform capabilities include scheme‐agnostic push provisioning, digital card display, and transaction controls, supported by a foundation designed to evolve alongside issuer needs.

By integrating with Visa's Digital Enablement Software Development Kit (SDK ), the new collaboration with Pinwheel enables issuers to embed card switching and subscription cancellation for 100+ major merchants within their digital channels. According to a January 2025 survey of 500 employed and banked American consumers by Pinwheel, 75% of consumers expect in‐app bill management, and over 50% of Millennials and Gen Z consumers would switch banks to get it.

"As the subscription economy has exploded, consumers have lost visibility and control over their recurring spending," said Brian Karimi-Pashaki, Chief Revenue Officer at Pinwheel.“That lack of transparency is confusing for consumers. Banks and fintechs that empower consumers to view, manage, switch, and cancel subscriptions are winning primary relationships, substantial interchange revenue, and long-term brand loyalty."

Visa's Enhanced Subscription Manager will be available to North American issuers in summer of 2026, followed by expansion to Latin America and the Caribbean. Visa designs and develops products to enhance the subscription billing experience for consumers, financial institutions, and merchants, with additional enhancements planned throughout 2026.

Explore more at Visa's Digital Issuer Solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Visa's Enhanced Subscription Manager?

Enhanced Subscription Manager is a value‐added service that is part of the suite of Digital Issuer Solutions. It enables issuers to provide cardholders with a centralized experience to view, manage, switch, and cancel recurring subscription payments directly within their mobile banking apps. Enhanced Subscription Manager brings together subscription visibility, alerts, insights, and card‐on‐file management through a single integration.

Who is the Enhanced Subscription Manager designed for?

The Enhanced Subscription Manager is designed for issuers that want to give their cardholders greater transparency and control over recurring payments while strengthening digital engagement and loyalty.

How does the collaboration with Pinwheel enhance the experience?

Through Visa's collaboration with Pinwheel, issuers can offer expanded subscription switching and cancellation capabilities across more than 150 merchants. This includes cancellation for select merchants and guided workflows for many others, helping consumers take action on subscriptions that are often difficult to manage.

Can Enhanced Subscription Manager support subscription cancellation and card switching across payment networks?

Yes. Consumers can cancel subscriptions and switch eligible subscriptions paid with any card to a Visa card. The cancellation and switching capabilities, enabled through Visa's collaboration with Pinwheel, work across payment networks.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.

About Pinwheel

Pinwheel powers next‐generation banking experiences with frictionless account activation and engagement solutions. Its industry‐leading Switch Kit enables instant deposit and bill switching and is supported by a proprietary network covering 1,800 payroll providers, 1.5 million employers, and thousands of merchants. Pinwheel delivers real‐time income, employment, deposit, and payment insights that help financial institutions personalize services and improve customer outcomes. Pinwheel is trusted by leading financial innovators and backed by top‐tier investors.

1 Juniper Research,“Subscription Economy Market 2025-2030 Data Forecasts,” July 14, 2025

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