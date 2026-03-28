Lausanne's New MAF Museum Puts Women Artists Centre Stage

Deutsch de MAF: Ein neues Museum in Lausanne nur für Künstlerinnen Read more: MAF: Ein neues Museum in Lausanne nur für Künstler Français fr MAF: un nouveau musée à Lausanne offre aux femmes artistes la place qu'elles méritent Original Read more: MAF: un nouveau musée à Lausanne offre aux femmes artistes la place qu'elles mér Italiano it MAF: un nuovo museo a Losanna offre alle artiste la visibilità che meritano Read more: MAF: un nuovo museo a Losanna offre alle artiste la visibilità che mer

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland's first Musée Artistes Femmes (MAF) opened earlier this month in Lausanne, a venue dedicated to recognising and promoting women artists. Its inaugural exhibition,“Cellules”, runs until June 4 and showcases the work of twelve artists. This content was published on March 26, 2026 - 10:00 3 minutes Manon Touati, RTS

March 4, 2026 marks a historic date for Switzerland's cultural landscape: the opening of the Musée Artistes Femmes (MAF)External link in Lausanne. This new venue, the only one of its kind in Switzerland, is dedicated exclusively to showcasing works by women, offering overdue visibility to artists who remain underrepresented in a field still largely dominated by men.

The MAF initiative is a response to a striking fact: in Switzerland, women represent only a small proportion of artists exhibited in museums. This historical and structural underrepresentation deprives the public of important artistic voices and hinders the emergence of new talent.

More of an ecosystem than a museum

The MAF project, spearheaded by the Espace Artistes Femmes association and its director Marie Bagi, has taken five years to come to fruition. It positions itself as a“talent incubator”, aimed at supporting and advancing the careers of emerging and contemporary female artists. More than an exhibition space, the museum aims to be a living ecosystem where artists can meet to discuss, create and share their work with the public.

“Sometimes, as a woman [artist], you can feel alone. Here, we come together with women who have the same aspirations and do the same work. Symbolically, it's beautiful,” says artist Delphine Costier.

A springboard for artists

For its inaugural exhibition, entitled“Cellules”, MAF is showcasing the work of twelve artists who have taken over the space. Some have also collaborated on shared artistic projects. The aim is to highlight female artists and promote their work in French-speaking Switzerland and beyond.

“It's a springboard for women artists. We're based in French-speaking Switzerland, but the idea is for it to radiate throughout Switzerland – and, of course, abroad,” explains Marie Bagi, MAF's general and artistic director.

Admission to the MAF is free, reflecting the museum's commitment to making art accessible to all and encouraging visitors to discover these artists.

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Translated from French using AI/amva/sb