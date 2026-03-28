Uni-Bio Science Group Limited Announces 2025 Annual Results



EQS Newswire / 27/03/2026 / 21:31 UTC+8

Record-Breaking Revenue of HK$586.2M and EPS Surged to HK$1.56 Cents Dividends Distributed for Two Consecutive Years Embarks on Innovation-Driven Transformation to Become a Global Pioneer in Regenerative Medicine (27 March 2026 – Hong Kong) A fully integrated biopharmaceutical company – Uni-Bio Science Group Limited (“Uni-Bio Science”, together with its subsidiaries referred to as the“Group”, stock code: 0690), is pleased to announce its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the“Year”). Key Accomplishments in 2025 During the Year, the Group achieved a spectrum of accomplishments, for both of its marketed products and innovative biologics. The key highlights include: During the Year, the Group delivered record-breaking financial results, with revenue recorded a 6.0% year-on-year (“YoY”) increase, reaching approximately HK$586.2 million. Profit for the year soared by 12.7% YoY to approximately HK$93.3 million, and net profit margin increased by 1.0 percentage points YoY to 15.9%, marking a historic high. The earnings per share reached approximately HK$1.56 cents, reflecting a growth of 15.5% YoY or a CAGR of 18.55% from 2023 to 2025. The Group generated solid cash from operations in the Year, operating cash flow and free cash flow increased by 32.7% and 27.3% YoY, respectively. Cash ratio increased from 0.53 times at the end of 2024 to 1.63 times at the end of 2025. The cash conversion cycle improved from 124 days to 107 days, highlighting greater operating efficiency. Backed by sustainable earnings and a healthy cash flow, the board of directors (“Board”) has declared a dividend payment for 2025 of HK$0.313 cents per share. Since its official launch in March 2024, Bogutai® has sustained strong growth momentum, driven by a solid commercialization strategy and successful academic engagement. In 2025, Bogutai® demonstrated rapid market adoption in China, achieving a remarkable year-on-year revenue growth of 111.0%. In May 2025, the Group's second ophthalmology product, 金因康® (Diquafosol Sodium Eye Drops), received marketing approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (“NMPA”), marking a significant milestone in expanding the Group's ophthalmic portfolio following GeneSoft®. The Group is actively preparing its launch and marketing strategy. In addition to leveraging synergy with GeneSoft® and its established online and offline distribution network for rapid market penetration, 金因康® will specifically target the mid-to-high-end segment of dry eye patients outside the hospital setting, those who prioritize long-term efficacy and premium product quality. In June 2025, the Group officially launched the high-end series GeneQueens® of 肌顏態® and the medical device brand 金因敷®, marking two key milestones in its strategic expansion into the integrated“Drug, Medical Device, and Aesthetics”field. These product launches reflect the Group's commitment to enhancing its skin health product matrix and addressing evolving consumer needs for efficacy-driven, medical-grade skincare in both functional skincare and post-aesthetic recovery. In July 2025, the marketing application of Isavuconazonium sulfate capsules were officially accepted by the NMPA. Isavuconazonium sulfate capsules are expected to be approved for launch as early as the fourth quarter of 2026, offering a safer, more effective, and high-quality treatment option for patients suffering from invasive fungal infections. In 2025, the Group established a strategic partnership with Wenzhou Medical University to explore a thermosensitive gel formulation combining EGF and bFGF, leveraging the university's proven expertise in bFGF production. As a key growth factor in regenerative medicine, bFGF is highly effective in promoting granulation and angiogenesis. Towards the end of 2025, the Group repositioned its long-term strategy from“Stable Growth” to“Innovation-Driven,” signifying a bold transformation from an integrated pharmaceutical company into a global pioneer in regenerative medicine. The Group is advancing a transformative R&D strategy spanning four key areas: muscular-skeletal regeneration, skin regeneration, ocular regeneration, and ENT regeneration. Annual Results For 2025, the Group recorded a revenue of approximately HK$586.2 million, representing an increase of 6.0% YoY. Revenue from Bogutai® increased from approximately HK$ $63.5 million to approximately HK$ 134.0 million, representing a significant increase of 111.0%. Revenue generated from GeneTime® was approximately HK$220.4 million, representing an increase of 10.9% YoY. GeneSoft® recorded a 7.9% YoY decrease in revenue from approximately HK$41.9 million to approximately HK$38.6 million due to intense market competition. Pinup® recorded a decrease of 29.4% in revenue from approximately HK$244.2 million to approximately HK$172.5 million for the Year. In 2025, the Group adopted a more disciplined and selective hospital-supply strategy under volume-based procurement (VBP) to safeguard margins, particularly in regions where policy adjustments intensified price competition. At the same time, the Group accelerated diversification into pharmacy networks beyond traditional hospital channels and optimized its supply chain to improve cost and profitability. In 2024, Boshutai® was successfully included in the VBP by the Henan Seventeen Provinces Alliance and the procurement validity period is set for two years. Hospitals in many provinces began procuring Boshutai® in 2025. Following the destocking and a low base in 2024, revenue from Boshutai® increased from approximately HK$10.2 million to approximately HK$15.5 million, representing a significant increase of 51.9%. 肌顏態® generated approximately HK$2.8 million in revenue in its early stage. The limited revenue scale reflected several factors, including a relatively small number of products approved and launched during the Year, and the fact that specialized marketing and distribution teams were still being built and optimized. Gross profit was approximately HK$487.6 million, representing an increase of 5.7% as compared with approximately HK$461.1 million in 2024, and gross profit margin increased by 0.2 percentage points YoY to 83.2%. The Group delivered another year of record-breaking profit, achieving approximately HK$93.3 million for the Year, representing an increase of 12.7% YoY. Net profit margin increased by 1.0 percentage points YoY to 15.9%. These results demonstrate the Group's success in converting product innovation into market value through strong commercialization execution and financial discipline. The earnings per share reached approximately HK$1.56 cents, reflecting a growth of 15.5% YoY. Prospects Regenerative medicine has emerged as a rapidly developing field, focused on repairing, replacing, or regenerating damaged tissues or organs using cells, tissues, or genetic material. The sector has the potential to treat and address the underlying causes of chronic and advanced diseases. The global regenerative medicine market was approximately USD51.7 billion in 2025. It is projected to grow from USD63.0 billion in 2026 to USD555.6 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3%. The increasing prevalence of chronic and hereditary diseases, together with rising healthcare expenditure in both developed and emerging markets, is expected to support continued growth in the regenerative medicine industry. Mr. Kingsley Leung, Chairman of Uni-Bio Science, commented,“In 2025, we are proud to have delivered another year of record profitability, marking a significant milestone in our growth journey. During the year, we entered a new phase of strategic development. In anticipation of an increasingly favorable market environment, we advanced our strategic transition from 'stable growth' to 'innovation-driven' development, with a clear focus on four diversified therapeutic areas: musculoskeletal regeneration, skin regeneration, ocular regeneration, and ENT regeneration. With multiple products progressing through our pipeline and accelerating toward commercialization, the Group has continued to broaden its marketing channels. In addition to strengthening our established offline hospital networks, deepening partnerships with local distributors, and hosting academic conferences, we have actively expanded into online e-commerce platforms to enhance product accessibility and extend our market reach. Our ambitions extend well beyond China. During the year, we formed a strategic partnership with Kexing Biopharm to accelerate the global expansion of Bogutai®. Through this collaboration, we have granted Kexing Biopharm exclusive commercialization rights for Bogutai® in six international markets-Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Colombia, Argentina, and Mexico-laying a solid foundation for global growth. We expect these markets to begin contributing revenue as early as the end of 2026. At the same time, we are advancing the FDA approval process for Bogutai® in the United States, aiming for approval as early as 2027. In December, we also entered into a strategic collaboration with Wenzhou Medical University and the People's Government of Ouhai District, Wenzhou, to foster a synergistic 'government–university–enterprise' model, further strengthening our capabilities in regenerative medicine. Supported by strong partnerships with local governments and leading academic institutions, we are well positioned to build a world-class biomedical ecosystem and enhance our end-to-end innovation capabilities.” About Uni-Bio Science Group Limited Uni-Bio Science Group Limited is an innovative biopharmaceutical enterprise listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2001 (Stock Code: 00690). The Group is committed to powering the advancement of regenerative medicine with next-generation synthetic biology and complex peptide innovation. Focusing on four core research areas-muscular-skeletal regeneration, skin regeneration, ocular regeneration, and ENT regeneration-the Group has built a diversified product pipeline encompassing innovative biologics, high-value generic drugs, and medical aesthetics. The Group operates GMP-compliant production bases in Beijing, Dongguan, and Shenzhen, with fully integrated capabilities spanning R&D, manufacturing, and commercial sales. Uni-Bio Science Group is dedicated to be the global leader in regenerative medicine, redefining how science restores and extends human life. For further information, please contact: ... 27/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

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