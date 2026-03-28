From Transport To Handling: Neura Demonstrates End-To-End Mobile Manipulation For Intralogistics

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Neura Mobile Robots has presented an application for mobile manipulation in intralogistics for the first time at LogiMAT. Under its ek Robotics brand, Neura demonstrated how mobile transport robotics and cognitive robotics can be combined into a seamless system, enabling a new level of automation.

At the heart of the application is the combination of the X Move 1200 automated guided vehicle platform from Neura Mobile Robots and the MAiRA M cognitive cobot from Neura Robotics. The integrated solution makes it possible not only to transport materials, but also to directly grasp, retrieve, and store or retrieve them.

For the first time, users can fully automate transport and handling processes without manual handovers. This reduces process times, lowers error rates, and significantly increases system availability.

At the same time, the solution remains flexible and can be seamlessly integrated into existing infrastructures. Unlike traditional AGV or AMR solutions, which primarily handle transport, this solution integrates cognitive gripping and handling processes directly into the material flow.

Robots therefore become active agents that perform operational tasks independently. Typical applications include intralogistics, line feeding, order picking, and demanding load-handling processes in the last mile.

David Reger, CEO of Neura Robotics, says:“Intralogistics is on the verge of a paradigm shift: systems must not only move objects but also understand contexts and make decisions independently. This is precisely where we come in with cognitive robotics, bringing these capabilities to mobile manipulation for the first time.”

Experience live at LogiMAT

The application will be demonstrated live at LogiMAT: The MAiRA M cobot uses an AI camera to detect small load carriers and handles their automated storage and retrieval from the shelf, while the X Move 1200 is responsible for transport between the transfer stations.

At booth 8B21, visitors can experience the combination of a mobile transport platform and cognitive load handling in real-world operation and gain insights into specific application scenarios.

The solution exemplifies the synergies within the Neura Group: Neura Robotics contributes expertise in cognitive robotics, AI, and sensor technology, while Neura Mobile Robots complements this with state-of-the-art mobile transport robotics and experience from over 1,500 implemented systems.

Andreas Lindemann, managing director of Neura Mobile Robots, says:“Our goal is to make mobile robotics scalable and adaptive. With cognitive cobots, we create systems that learn from their environment and continuously improve.”