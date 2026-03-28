Amazon Acquires Fauna Robotics To Expand Into Home Humanoid Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Amazon has acquired New York-based startup Fauna Robotics, signaling a move beyond its traditional focus on warehouse automation into consumer-facing humanoid robots.

The deal, first reported by Bloomberg and covered by Silicon Republic and Euronews, involves Fauna's team of roughly 50 employees joining Amazon's Personal Robotics Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Fauna, founded in 2024, developed a humanoid robot called“Sprout”, designed to operate in shared human environments such as homes, schools and public spaces. The machine, approximately one meter tall and built with soft materials, is intended to be approachable and safe for interaction.

According to Euronews, Sprout was positioned as a platform for“safe and fun robots for everyone”, capable of basic interaction such as walking, gesturing and responding to users. The system also includes a developer platform, allowing researchers and companies to build applications on top of the robot.

While early customers have included research institutions and companies such as Disney, the design direction – smaller, softer and more expressive – suggests a potential future role in domestic or social environments.

Amazon said it plans to combine Fauna's technology with its own robotics expertise and consumer device experience to“invent new ways to make our customers' lives better and easier”, according to statements reported by Silicon Republic.

The acquisition adds to a series of recent robotics investments by Amazon, including logistics and delivery-focused systems. However, it also highlights a broader shift toward humanoid robots designed for everyday human interaction.

The move comes as the humanoid robotics sector continues to expand, though the timeline for widespread adoption in home environments remains uncertain.