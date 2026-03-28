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One In Five Brits Find It Easier To Discuss Health Concerns With AI Than Gps
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) One in five Brits find it easier to talk to AI platforms about their health worries than to a medical professional. A study of 15,000 adults found 39 per cent have never spoken to anyone about how they feel. Additionally, just nine per cent of 18–24‐year‐olds, and only six per cent of those aged 55–64, have ever discussed body‐related concerns with a healthcare professional. A quarter (26 per cent) admitted they actively avoid these conversations because they don't want to draw attention to their worries, while the same proportion believe speaking up wouldn't help anyway. Despite this, 82 per cent of Brits are currently living with embarrassment about their bodies. For 68 per cent, that discomfort spills into everyday life – influencing what they wear, how they socialise and even how they show up at work. The research was commissioned by Voy as part of its Unembarrassing Bodies report [], which explores how stigma continues to shape the way people in Britain think about, talk about and live with body‐related issues. Dr Earim Chaudry, chief medical officer at the digital health provider, said:“These concerns aren't just about appearance - they can shape how people live their lives, influencing the choices they make and the situations they feel comfortable being part of. “Across the UK, there is still more to be done to tackle stigma and remove shame from conversations about our bodies. “Collectively, there is a real need for better education – from giving people the language to express their concerns to building understanding across support networks and healthcare professionals.” It also emerged 35 per cent steer clear of certain clothes because of body insecurities. This rises to 46 per cent among women who feel embarrassed about their bodies, compared to 21 per cent of men. Meanwhile, 33 per cent have avoided being in photos altogether, and for 25 per cent, these worries contribute to feelings of anxiety or depression. The impact also extends into personal relationships, with 13 per cent reporting these feelings have had a negative impact on their sex lives. As a result, 11 per cent feel less willing to date. The findings, gathered by OnePoll for the report, also revealed 41 per cent believe better education would help people feel more comfortable discussing body‐related issues. More than a third (36 per cent) added that other stigmatised health topics – such as menopause, testosterone and mental health – should be talked about more openly in schools. Dr Chaudry, from Voy, added:“Without more open conversation, people will continue to avoid seeking the answers they want – and the cycle of embarrassment will persist. “Breaking that cycle starts with sharing these findings, opening the door to conversations that can pave the way for positive change. “We don't believe bodies need fixing – our ethos is about empowering people to take action, should they want to, and feel in control of their health.”
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