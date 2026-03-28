Court Starts Hearing Anthropic's Lawsuit Against The Pentagon
Silicon Valley has had a cozy relationship with the White House and this conflict could pump the brakes on this relationship. Other tech industry leaders like Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be waiting to see how this legal fight ends as it could reshape how AI developers and tech firms in general relate to...
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