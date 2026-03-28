Court Starts Hearing Anthropic's Lawsuit Against The Pentagon

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) On Tuesday, AI firm Anthropic faced off with the U.S. Department of Defense in a federal court as the tech firm sought a temporary injunction against the decision by the DoD to stop the U.S. military and any contractors working with the government from using artificial intelligence tools developed by Anthropic.

Silicon Valley has had a cozy relationship with the White House and this conflict could pump the brakes on this relationship. Other tech industry leaders like Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be waiting to see how this legal fight ends as it could reshape how AI developers and tech firms in general relate to...

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