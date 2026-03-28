Biomednewsbreaks - Nextplat Corp. (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) Partners With Healthwarehouse Inc. (OTCQB: HEWA) To Expand Nationwide Healthcare Fulfillment

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) announced a collaboration with HealthWarehouse Inc. (OTCQB: HEWA) to enable nationwide fulfillment of prescription and over-the-counter products, significantly expanding its U.S. healthcare footprint beyond Florida. The partnership allows NextPlat's PharmcoRx division to deliver medications across all 50 states through HealthWarehouse's licensed digital pharmacy platform, supporting broader e-commerce expansion and positioning the company to scale revenue growth and healthcare access in 2026.

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About NextPlat Corp.

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

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