Ainewsbreaks Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTC: ACGX) Reports 2025 Results, Advances AI And Digital Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Alliance Creative Group (OTC: ACGX) reported 2025 results including gross income of $364,082, net income of $81,269 and total assets of approximately $1.07 million, reflecting a lean operating model and improved financial position. The company highlighted strategic progress in building AI-powered media and marketing platforms, expanding digital assets and maintaining key investments, including its stake in PeopleVine, as it positions for scalable growth and diversified revenue streams in 2026 and beyond.

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About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, building, and scaling digital assets, media platforms, and technology-driven businesses.

The Company leverages artificial intelligence, marketing automation, and shared operational resources to grow its portfolio efficiently. ACGX's strategy is designed to create long-term shareholder value through a combination of recurring revenue, scalable digital infrastructure, and strategic investments.

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About Alliance Creative AI Agency

Alliance Creative Ai is the Company's technology and marketing division focused on building AI-powered content, characters, and automation systems. These tools are designed to help businesses scale customer acquisition, engagement, and monetization more efficiently.

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