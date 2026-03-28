Techmediabreaks SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Reports Record 2025 Revenue And Expands Smart Home Platform
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About SKYX Platforms Corp.
As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SKYX are available in the company's newsroom at
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