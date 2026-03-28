Techmediabreaks SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Reports Record 2025 Revenue And Expands Smart Home Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ: SKYX) reported record 2025 revenue of $92.0 million, up from $86 million in 2024, with fourth-quarter sales reaching $25 million, alongside gross profit growth to $28 million. The company strengthened its balance sheet with $10 million in cash at year-end and an additional $29 million raised in January 2026, while reducing operating cash burn and narrowing net loss per share to $0.32. SKYX highlighted continued momentum across its smart home platform, including retail expansion with Home Depot, Target, Walmart and Lowe's, expected deployment of over 100,000 units in 2026, and collaborations such as its participation in the NVIDIA AI ecosystem, as it advances toward anticipated growth and a path to cash-flow positivity.

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About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 100 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Additionally, the Company owns 60 lighting and home decor websites for both retail and commercial segments. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at or follow us on LinkedIn.

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