MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The first two weeks of fighting in Iran generated over 5 million ton of carbon dioxide, exceeding Iceland's entire annual emissions, as experts race to quantify how modern warfare accelerates climate change. Calculating exact figures remains difficult, but initial assessments show military fuel consumption dwarfs other sources, with commercial aviation disruptions and long-term reconstruction adding climate damage that will persist for years.

The emissions toll of modern warfare and disruptions to fossil fuel supplies could eventually trigger military planners to add urgency to their efforts to incorporate renewable solutions like those being championed by entities like Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) in...

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