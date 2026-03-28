Spotlighting Trends, Leading The Future: 2026 Spring Trendsetting Products Global Launch Event Successfully Held In Hangzhou

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) HANGZHOU, March 26, 2026 - The third edition of Trend Feast and the 2026 Spring Trendsetting Products Global Launch Event, hosted by Hongcan Co. and co-organized by AGIBOT Co. and Huading Cold Chain Technology, was held in Hangzhou on March 24.

As one of the flagship events of the 2026 China Catering Industry Festival and the 35th HCC Global Catering Industry Expo, the launch brought together founders of leading catering brands, supply chain executives, and mainstream media to witness the debut of the season's most anticipated innovative products.







The upgraded event format featured 11 products representing key industry trends. Through themed videos, runway presentations, and interactive displays, the event highlighted product excellence and innovation, creating an immersive experience that combined visual impact with forward-looking insight.

The event also introduced the“2026 Spring Trendsetting Product Trend Award” and the“2026 Spring Trendsetting Product Innovation Award.” Winners were selected through multiple rounds of evaluation based on criteria including innovation, market potential, and quality consistency, with the multi-dimensional judging system providing strong third-party validation.

The“Flavor Innovation” segment highlighted groundbreaking products: Moutai Cave-Aged Wine, Xiangshangxiang Italian Meat Sauce, Shicuifang's Signature Tomato Soup Base, and Cornel Beef. These items showcased bold flavor experiments, reimagined textures, and advanced production techniques, pushing the boundaries of culinary experience.







Focusing on“Quality Innovation,”, products such as Wanfu Food's Rattan Pepper Oil, Snow Valley Agricultural Group's Original Cut Crisps, and Weifengde's Huadiao Wine Drunken Crab emphasized superior raw materials and refined production processes, setting new standards for product excellence.







The“Classic Reimagined” segment featured products that reinvent traditions:Ranjin Food's 10 Sticks Garlic Ribs, Jiuzhou Flavor's Yikouxiao Mini Imperial Velvet Chicken, Gengshengtang's Plain Bamboo Shoots, and Haday Less Sodium Soy Sauce. These offerings preserve classic flavors while adapting them with new formats and applications, revitalizing traditions for the modern market.







By using products as the medium, trends as the lens, and technology as the enabler, the 2026 Spring Trendsetting Products Global Launch Event successfully created a high-level platform that brought together ideas, resources, and innovation to foster meaningful industry exchange and collaboration.

The event brought together hundreds of catering industry founders, supply chain executives, industry experts, and association leaders, with major domestic media outlets invited to witness the occasion. It also drew strong interest from overseas media across Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and Southeast Asia, further expanding the brand's international visibility.