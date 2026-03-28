G&A Institute Issues Quick Reference Guide On Brief On Finalized CSRD And CSDDD Regulations

“The EU's sustainability regulatory framework has been undergoing an evolution,” said Louis Coppola, CEO & Co-Founder at G&A Institute,“and these new revisions have significantly reshaped compliance obligations for thousands of companies operating in the EU market.” Coppola added,“Our new issue brief provides clear, practical guidance on what has changed and what it means for affected companies.”

As of March 2026, the European Commission's finalized amendments to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) are officially in force. G&A's issue brief includes:

A structured, side-by-side comparison of original CSRD and CSDDD requirements against the finalized Omnibus I Package amendments, including changes to scope, timelines, assurance, and enforcement The most significant changes to company size threshold and reporting deadlines How the revisions fit within the broader EU regulatory and competitiveness agenda, including implications for companies that have already begun aligning with the original requirements What the revisions signal for the long-term trajectory of sustainability reporting and due diligence as a business practice

Coppola said,“G&A is available to help sustainability officers, legal and compliance teams, and corporate governance practitioners navigate the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe. Our new issue brief supports informed strategic planning and decision making as companies assess their reporting obligations.”

G&A's new Issue Brief

About G&A Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc. (G&A) is a sustainability consulting and research firm headquartered in New York City. G&A helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand, and develop winning strategies for sustainability and ESG issues to address stakeholder and shareholder concerns. G&A's proprietary, comprehensive full-suite process for sustainability reporting is designed to help organizations achieve sustainability leadership in their industry and sector and maximize return on investment for sustainability initiatives.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES & INTERVIEWS, CONTACT

Louis D. Coppola

CEO & Co-Founder

Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.

Tel 646.430.8230 ext 14

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