American Powergen Launches Regulation Crowdfunding Raise To Expand Power Infrastructure Supporting AI Growth

Energy Infrastructure Developer With 3 GW Texas Portfolio Opens Investment Opportunity to Build Toward 10 GW Platform by 2028

American PowerGen, a power infrastructure developer focused on delivering construction-ready electricity projects for data centers and large-scale industrial users, has officially announced the launch of a new Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) investment opportunity.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, reliable electricity has emerged as one of the most critical constraints on future growth. Data centers require massive amounts of always-on power, but building new generation capacity often takes years due to permitting, land acquisition, fuel access, and grid connection challenges. The company specializes in solving these bottlenecks by developing fully permitted, construction-ready power projects that can be acquired and built by infrastructure investors, utilities, and data center operators.

American PowerGen has already assembled a portfolio totaling approximately 3 gigawatts (GW) of planned capacity in the Houston metro area, including permitted gas-fired generation sites and projects with advanced grid interconnection progress. Construction readiness for initial projects is expected beginning in 2026, with expansion phases targeting a total development pipeline of approximately 10 GW by 2028.

The company's development strategy focuses on Texas, one of the fastest-growing electricity markets in North America. The region's rapid expansion of data centers, favorable regulatory environment, and access to natural gas have created strong demand for new power generation. With key project milestones already secured, including land control, natural gas access, air permitting progress, and grid interconnection studies, APG has received multiple unsolicited acquisition offers for its current portfolio.

The company will now focus on expanding its development pipeline by securing additional land options, completing engineering and permitting work, and advancing new projects toward construction readiness. Its repeatable development model is designed to create value during the early stages of project readiness, when institutional buyers typically enter and acquire advanced assets.

American PowerGen's investment round is now open to the public. Learn more and invest at href="" rel="nofollow noopener" americanpowerge.

Contact

Peter Perri III

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