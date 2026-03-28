YOLO By Prime Group Receives BOI Approval With USD 52.5 Million Investment

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Prime Group proudly announces its landmark project, YOLO by Prime Group, has received BOI-approved project status, recognizing the development's strong potential to drive economic development and attract foreign investment, while delivering strong urban appeal.

Accordingly, a USD 52.5 million investment agreement has been inked between Prime Group and the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI), demonstrating the Group's robust financial standing, strong governance standards, and long-term commitment to strengthening Sri Lanka's real estate sector.

Located in Makola, Kiribathgoda, YOLO by Prime Group is a pioneering residential development designed to redefine elevated urban living. Just five minutes from the Kadawatha Highway Entrance, the project offers seamless connectivity to major cities including Kandy, Kurunegala, Galle, Matara, and Hambantota within one and a half to two hours, while Colombo is less than 30 minutes away. Situated in a flood- and landslide-free zone, YOLO is built on 13 acres and comprises 476 apartments across 46 buildings. Each features a 2,000 sq. ft. rooftop garden with BBQ and dining areas.

The project offers a diverse mix of two- and three-bedroom apartments, complemented by over 100,000 sq. ft. of shared premium facilities. Amenities include a three-lane bowling alley, cinema, coffee shop, co-working space and business lounge, karaoke club, coin-operated laundry, mini supermarket, swimming pool with pool bar, fully equipped gym and CrossFit gym, paddle court and sports club, jogging path, and a celebration hall.

Construction is progressing on schedule, with all units advancing as planned to meet promised specifications and timelines. Designed in 2024, YOLO by Prime Group features a modern, future-ready architectural vision, seamlessly blending contemporary design with innovative elements to redefine elevated urban living.

Apart from its architectural and lifestyle appeal, YOLO by Prime Group is designed to generate direct and indirect employment in construction, property management, maintenance, and service sectors, contributing to national economic growth. Located in Kiribathgoda, a growing real estate corridor with strong connectivity and infrastructure, the project offers an attractive opportunity for both local and international investors.

Apartments begin from LKR 35 million, with a one percent monthly, 100 percent interest-free payment plan. The project is designed for capital appreciation and rental potential, with investors having the opportunity to achieve up to 100 percent return on investment. YOLO reflects Prime Group's dedication to strengthening Sri Lanka's real estate sector, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing the country's reputation as a hub for investment and modern living.