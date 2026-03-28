Chirag Patel Appointed Head Of Europe AI & Digital Transformation At Hidden Brains, Wins Stevie® Award

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Munich-based technology leader Chirag Patel leads Hidden Brains' European operations across DACH, BENELUX, and the Nordics, driving enterprise AI adoption and digital transformation. Recently recognized with a Stevie® Award for technology excellence.

Munich, Germany - Chirag Patel (CP) has been appointed Head of Europe – AI & Digital Transformation at Hidden Brains, a global technology consulting firm. Based in Munich, Germany, Patel leads the company's European operations, working with mid-market and enterprise organizations across the DACH region, BENELUX, and the Nordics.

Patel was recently recognized with a Stevie® Award - one of the world's premier business awards - for excellence in technology and business performance, representing Hidden Brains at the awards ceremony in Lisbon.

In his role, Patel works with enterprise organizations across manufacturing, logistics, retail, life sciences, and professional services to design and implement practical AI adoption strategies and digital transformation roadmaps - helping organizations move from AI experimentation to production-ready execution.

"European enterprises are at a critical inflection point with AI," said Chirag Patel. "The organizations that will lead in the next decade are those that move beyond experimentation and build the operational foundations for production-grade AI today."

Patel brings deep expertise in enterprise AI strategy, generative AI adoption, legacy system modernization, Industry 4.0, and digital transformation roadmaps for European markets. He works closely with technology leaders and C-suite executives to bridge the gap between AI experimentation and real-world business impact.

His work spans multiple industries including manufacturing, logistics, retail, life sciences, and professional services - helping organizations across Europe build the data readiness, infrastructure, and governance frameworks needed to deploy AI at scale.

Patel is also an active voice in the European enterprise technology community, publishing research and frameworks on AI adoption patterns and digital transformation strategy for European markets.

About Hidden Brains:

Hidden Brains is a global technology consulting and software development firm with offices across Europe, North America, and Asia. The company works with enterprises to design and implement technology-led transformation strategies across AI, cloud, mobility, and digital platforms.

Contact:

Chirag Patel

Head of Europe – AI & Digital Transformation

Hidden Brains, Munich, Germany

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+49-15792376719