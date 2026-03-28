Cutting-Edge Saint Albans Family Dental Practice Introduces AI-Powered Remote Care To Expand Services For Rural Patients

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﻿Franklin County Practice Uses Technology to Minimize Office Visits - A Model for the Future of Dental Care for Rural Communities

Family-based practice Dickinson & Branon Dental Care is quietly rewriting the rules of patient care. Not by adding more appointment slots, but by eliminating the need for many in-person office visits, providing convenience and minimizing appointment time and costs for rural communities in Vermont and northeast New York.

The practice has adopted a smartphone-based AI monitoring platform that allows patients to track their orthodontic treatment from home, sending high-resolution photos through a specialized light-box device and receiving real-time feedback from both artificial intelligence and their care team. Patients who once came in every two weeks may now go months between office visits, while their treatment is monitored more closely than ever before.

The impact on access to care has been significant. Dickinson & Branon Dental Care serves a largely rural population in Vermont and New York, and many patients were previously driving over 30 miles for routine check-ins. Under the new model, those trips are largely unnecessary.

"In many cases, we don't have to see patients for months because the home monitoring is doing all the work," said Dr. Grace Branon, one of the practice's three dentists. "That's a game-changer for families who can't easily get to the office and don't want to spend time away from work or pull their kids out of school so often."

The technology, which the practice has been rolling out to both children and adult patients, analyzes up to 820 individual parameters per photo, far beyond what any single clinician could manually assess during a brief in-office check. The technology flags whether a patient is tracking correctly with their current Invisalign aligner tray, determines whether they are ready to advance to the next stage of treatment, or identifies when a patient needs to slow down and extend their current phase.

"It's not just one doctor looking at the information, it's all the dentists taking care of this patient," Dr. Branon said.

Parents and children have embraced the technology with enthusiasm. "The kids think it's cool, it's technology, it's on their phones, it makes sense to them," Dr. Branon said. "And parents are happy because they're not pulling their kids out of school or leaving work early for a ten-minute check-up."

The monitoring device itself is simple by design: patients are provided with a small box of specialized lighting and a cheek retractor, which they use to photograph their teeth with a standard smartphone camera. Those images are securely uploaded to the platform, where the AI conducts its analysis and the care team reviews results. If a problem is detected such as a broken wire, a misaligned tray, or a tracking issue, the patient can send a photo and receive guidance the same day, without an emergency visit.

The practice sees this shift as part of a broader transformation underway in dentistry. It echoes a growing consensus among dental professionals that the future of the specialty lies in continuous, data-driven monitoring rather than episodic, appointment-based check-ins.

Beyond orthodontics, the practice has begun exploring how the remote monitoring platform can be applied to other procedures and patient populations, including adult patients who had previously been reluctant to pursue treatment due to the burden of frequent office visits. The ability to start and maintain treatment with minimal in-person time has opened a door for patients who work long hours, live far from the practice, or simply cannot commit to a traditional appointment schedule.

For a rural Vermont community that has long faced challenges in accessing high-quality specialty healthcare, the model offers something rare: cutting-edge clinical care that meets patients where they are, not where the office is.

ABOUT DICKINSON & BRANON DENTAL CARE

Dickinson & Branon Dental Care is a full-service dental practice located at 12 Mapleville Depot Road, Saint Albans, VT 05478, serving Franklin County and the surrounding region since 1973. The practice provides advanced dentistry with a focus on preventive care, aesthetics, and whole mouth health for patients of all ages.

For more information, visit or call (802) 527-1227.