MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pilo Announces Launch: Using Technology to Safeguard Every Warm Moment of Human-Pet Companionship

March 27, 2026 10:38 AM EDT | Source: China Newswire

Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Pilo, a new player in the pet technology sector, has officially launched. The company, Pilo Tech Co. Inc., operates under Dreame Technology's broader smart ecosystem. Leveraging Dreame's mature core intelligent algorithm capabilities, Pilo applies advanced technological solutions to pet care scenarios, redefining the modern household experience for households with pets.

The brand made its debut at CES 2026. Yanting Yang (Tess Tang), President of Pilo Technology, shared the Company's vision: "Pet tech represents a natural extension of the Company's technological roadmap. As pets are widely regarded as family members, their well-being is closely connected to that of consumers. By applying core strengths in AI algorithms to pet tech, Pilo develops genuinely smart products designed to enhance quality of life for all members of the household, including beloved pets."

Technological Foundation

Dreame possesses profound expertise in intelligent algorithms, establishing a strong technical foundation for Pilo's development. The Company extends Dreame's core technological strengths into the pet tech sector, addressing real-world challenges encountered by consumers in pet care and streamlining daily pet-related routines. Beyond standalone devices, Pilo is building a comprehensive ecosystem that integrates hardware, software, services, and a unified platform. Supported by Dreame's intelligent algorithmic capabilities, the Company is developing products including smart feeding solutions and health monitoring systems. These solutions enable the collection of behavioral and health data, deliver personalized care support-particularly for multi-pet households-and establish a reliable digital infrastructure for smart pet tech.

Beyond Product Innovation

Pilo is also committed to supporting animal welfare beyond individual households. Aligned with Dreame's broader animal welfare initiatives, the Company contributes to animal rescue efforts, targeted pet food donation programs, and public education on responsible pet ownership. Moving forward, Pilo will continue to prioritize product development and real-world application, with a focus on delivering safe, effective, and thoughtfully engineered smart pet tech solutions.

Highlights at CES & AWE 2026

At CES 2026, Pilo showcased a lineup of smart pet products-including feeding, cleaning, and health monitoring solutions-powered by Dreame's AI algorithms. The display emerged as one of the most discussed destinations within the pet tech section. As a premier global stage for consumer electronics, CES 2026 provided the Company a key platform to demonstrate its unique advantages.







(Scene from the Dreame exhibition booth at CES 2026, Las Vegas, USA, January 2026)

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(The "Dreame Home" full-scenario smart living zone at CES 2026)

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Building on its successful debut at CES 2026, Pilo further showcased its smart pet care portfolio at Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2026 (AWE 2026) as part of Dreame's smart home exhibition. The Company presented its full range of smart pet care solutions, which garnered strong interest and positive feedback from industry professionals and attendees. Through its presence at AWE 2026, the Company continued to expand its industry influence. With increasing market attention, expectations remain high for Pilo's future developments.







(Pilo's full-scenario smart pet care exhibition zone at AWE 2026, Shanghai, March 2026)

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Company: Pilo Tech Co. Inc

Contact: Elson Dong

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Source: Pilo Tech Co. Inc

Dateline City: Shenzhen, China

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Source: China Newswire