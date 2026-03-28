The digital locks protecting the world's data are about to become worthless. Cybercrime costs are projected to hit $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, yet most organizations remain unprepared for the quantum computing breakthrough that could render today's encryption obsolete within the decade.

As attackers already harvest encrypted data for future decryption-a tactic security experts call "harvest now, decrypt later"-the post-quantum cryptography market is surging at 41.47% CAGR toward $17.69 billion by 2034.

That explosive growth isn't speculative. It's driven by real threats unfolding today. Recent breaches targeting U.S. Treasury communications and major insurance carriers underscore how legacy encryption leaves critical infrastructure exposed. Meanwhile, nation-state actors and cybercriminal syndicates are stockpiling encrypted data, waiting for quantum computers powerful enough to crack it.

CLICK HERE to discover the small-cap company pioneering quantum-resistant encryption that's already securing data against attacks that don't even exist yet.

Now let's look into five companies on North American exchanges are addressing this crisis with solutions designed for tomorrow's threats-not yesterday's playbook. Each has unveiled significant quantum-ready security innovations in the past month.

Five Companies Racing to Secure the Quantum Era

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) - The cybersecurity leader released findings from its 2025 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report on October 8, revealing that 87% of cybersecurity professionals expect AI to enhance their roles amid a global shortfall of 4.7 million skilled workers, while 86% of organizations experienced at least one breach in 2024.



SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) - The AI-native cybersecurity platform unveiled its AI Security portfolio at OneCon 2025 on November 5, introducing new solutions for securing AI tools, expanding its Purple AI agentic capabilities, and launching Wayfinder threat detection services in partnership with Google Cloud.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) - Check Point achieved the highest security effectiveness rating of 99.59% in NSS Labs' 2025 Enterprise Firewall Test on November 5, earning Recommended vendor status with 99.91% exploit coverage and complete protection from evasion strategies as AI redefines cyber threats.



International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) - IBM advanced to Stage B of DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative on November 6, progressing toward building an industrially fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2033 while simultaneously helping enterprises prepare for quantum threats through its quantum-safe cryptography solutions.



Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) - Microsoft released its Digital Defense Report 2025 on October 16, revealing that over 52% of cyberattacks are driven by extortion and ransomware, with identity-based attacks surging 32% in the first half of 2025 as the company processes 100 trillion security signals daily across its global network.

The Market Opportunity Behind Post-Quantum Security

The urgency isn't theoretical. IBM's quantum computing roadma predicts processors scaling from today's 433-qubit systems toward machines exceeding 1,000 qubits within years, which would be enough power to break RSA-2048 encryption with better than 50% probability.

Security researchers warn that by 2035, quantum computers will likely compromise the cryptographic standards protecting online banking, healthcare records, and government communications.

That timeline is forcing enterprises to act. The broader global cybersecurity market is accelerating toward $562.7 billion by 2032, growing at 14.3% CAGR, while post-quantum cryptography specifically races ahead at triple that pace. Financial services, healthcare, and defense sectors face the highest exposure, as they're industries where data encrypted today must remain secure for decades.

But the gap between awareness and action remains dangerous. Recent surveys show that 73% of organizations report C-suite engagement in quantum-safe strategy, yet only 19% have set near-term maturity goals. Just 30% have completed cryptographic inventories-the foundational step for identifying vulnerabilities. That disconnect creates massive opportunity for companies delivering quantum-resistant solutions today.

The competitive advantage belongs to early movers. Organizations that deploy quantum-safe encryption now avoid the escalating costs of emergency migrations later. As quantum computing advances accelerate and regulatory pressure mounts, the window for proactive preparation is narrowing fast.

The Company Positioned Ahead of the Quantum Threat

While major enterprises scramble to retrofit legacy systems, one small North American company built its cybersecurity platform specifically for the quantum era, which offers protection against threats that won't materialize for years.

Its quantum-resilient technology combines true entropy generation with zero-trust architecture, designed to neutralize both today's attacks and tomorrow's quantum decryption attempts.

With live deployments, strategic partnerships, and a platform already handling millions of encrypted transactions, this quantum-focused security developer is positioning itself as essential infrastructure for the post-quantum world.

Click here to discover the quantum security company securing data before quantum computers can crack it.