Vietnam Probes Major Crypto Fraud Case Involving Vemanti Group

Vietnam is investigating a huge crypto fraud involving Vemanti Group. As crypto use grows, Vietnam is increasing rules and oversight. Nearby countries are also cracking down on online financial scams.

Hanoi, Vietnam - Authorities in Vietnam have initiated what officials believe to be one of the biggest online crime cases involving online assets, as more regions strive to counter online financial fraud.

Vemanti Group Becomes Focus of Public Attention

According to a state-related Vietnamnet source, police believe there is a large-scale scheme that drew billions of US dollars from investors. Although authorities have not released a precise assessment of the overall losses, initial reports indicate the financial impact could be substantial.

The inquiry has made Vemanti Group the center of attention, as it was reported only after the Ministry of Public Security publicly announced the case and local media subsequently covered it.

The company said that its board chairman Nhan Vuong and board member Chien Tran have been indicted in connection with the case.

In a statement, Vemanti argued that authorities in any jurisdiction had not informed it before the indictments were released. The firm said it has engaged U.S. legal representation as it evaluates the case and decides its next steps.

Vemanti also linked the probe to ONUS Pro, a digital-asset site identified as the center of the alleged scheme.

Vietnam Crypto Market Growth Draws Increased Scrutiny

The case comes as Vietnam remains one of the world's most active cryptocurrency markets. The case comes as Vietnam remains one of the world's most active cryptocurrency markets. Chainalysis reported that Vietnam ranked fourth in its 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, and digital assets are widely used at the grassroots level.

That authorities are paying more attention to fraud signals a broader shift toward a more restrictive approach as cryptocurrencies grow in popularity.

Regional Crackdown Expands Beyond Vietnam Borders

Vietnam is not the only country seeing a crackdown. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of neighboring India recently arrested a suspect in Mumbai who helped traffic people into scams in Myanmar.

Investigators claim that the victims were coerced into taking part in internet fraudulent schemes, such as cryptocurrency investment scams and international user romance scams.

The events underscore rising cooperation in the region with governments trying to stem cyber-enabled financial crimes related to digital assets.

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