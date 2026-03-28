Kraken Master Account Approval Pressures Fed By Lawmakers

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Approach by Fed Raises Concerns

The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City granted Payward Financial a limited purpose account that is operating under the name Kraken Financial. But authorities have said not much regarding the scope of services to which the account is related, and this has raised questions amongst legislators regarding openness and uniformity in the process of approving the account. Waters has formally requested Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid to clarify what legal framework is applied to handle the approval of the account. Further, she reported that existing laws and Federal Reserve access account regulations fail to specify or mention a limited purpose account, casting doubt on the interpretation of regulations.

The legislator has also questioned whether Kraken will be able to get important Federal Reserve products like payments processing, cash management, and securities transferring. Also, she needs to seek clarification regarding potential boundaries associated with the account, like limits on the balance or restrictions on overdrafts, which may limit its operation scope. The debate has been escalated given the comparisons with Custodia Bank that was seeking the same access over several years, yet it turned out in court. The resultant disparity has therefore given rise to an issue of fairness and equal treatment of the Federal Reserve System to various kinds of financial institutions.

The ruling has attracted interest in financial and crypto industries since companies are looking at the way the regulators address access to the central infrastructure. Other than the industry players, consider the development as a milestone to closer integration of crypto companies into the conventional ones that provide financial and payment systems in the US. Waters highlighted that the steady enforcement of regulations is critical towards ensuring that there is trust in the regulation processes. Therefore, she compelled the Federal Reserve to give more disclosures that justify why Kraken was able to clear such requirements using the same circumstances that other candidates were unable to do.

The problem appears in the context of broader uncertainty in the monetary policy and regulation of the direction of the financial system of the United States. In addition, the continuous controversy about interest rates and regulatory models also determines the way the interactions between the institutions and the central bank services and regulatory standards are involved.

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