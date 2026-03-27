Vetverifi Launches Smarttagtm To Help Veterinary Clinics Improve Client Retention And Deliver Proactive Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, TN, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VetVerifi today announced the launch of SmartTagTM, a connected vaccine tag designed to help veterinary clinics improve front-office efficiency, strengthen client retention, and deliver a modern, proactive experience for pet owners. SmartTagTM allows clinics to keep vaccination records digitally connected to their practice, while VetVerifi manages verification requests and identifies opportunities for follow-up care. SmartTagTM is available to veterinary clinics in bulk and can also be purchased directly by individual pet owners.

The launch comes as veterinary clinics face a shift in pet owner expectations. Younger generations increasingly expect providers to anticipate their needs, not just respond to them. When vaccination records live outside the clinic - in emails, paper printouts, or disconnected apps - practices lose visibility into patient needs. This creates a growing trend of pets receiving vaccinations and routine care outside of their primary veterinary clinic, driven by convenience rather than continuity of care.

SmartTagTM addresses this challenge with a simple workflow. Clinics redirect vaccine verification requests to VetVerifi and offer SmartTagTM to pet owners at checkout. VetVerifi then manages inbound verification requests, identifies gaps in care, and helps turn those gaps into booked appointments. SmartTagTM gives pet owners instant access to verified vaccination records, while ensuring updates remain tied directly to their home clinic.

“Pet owners are increasingly mobile, and clinics are losing visibility into when and where care is happening,” said David Servodidio, CEO and Co-Founder of VetVerifi.“SmartTagTM keeps the clinic at the center of care. Pet owners get a modern experience, clinics reduce administrative burden, and gaps in care turn into opportunities to bring patients back in.”

When scanned, SmartTagTM provides real-time access to a pet's verified vaccination status. Because records are controlled and updated by the clinic, practices maintain visibility into patient needs while strengthening long-term client loyalty. At the same time, inbound verification requests from groomers, boarding facilities, and other pet service providers are handled by VetVerifi, reducing front desk workload.

The result is a single solution that delivers three core benefits to veterinary practices: improved operational efficiency, stronger client retention, and a seamless client experience.

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About VetVerifi

VetVerifi is a verified vaccination records network connecting veterinary clinics, pet service providers, and pet owners. The company helps securely share trusted vaccine records and improve access to vaccination information across the pet care ecosystem.



CONTACT: David Servodidio VetVerifi Inc.... (615) 434-6805