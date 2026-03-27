MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GreenBanana SEO recognized for excellence in AI-driven search visibility and Generative Engine Optimization.

Beverly, MA, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBanana SEO, a leader in performance-focused digital marketing, has been honored as the Best AI SEO Agency in the 2026 category by Visualmodo. This recognition highlights the company's innovative approach to Generative Engine Optimization and its commitment to transparency and measurable ROI.

Founded to address the gaps in traditional SEO services, GreenBanana SEO has consistently structured its campaigns around clear communication, defined benchmarks, and accountable performance metrics. This award underscores the company's dedication to improving visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-powered answer engines.

Visualmodo's article, "Best AI SEO Agencies 2026: Category Winners & How We Scored Them," details the rigorous criteria and scoring process that led to GreenBanana SEO's selection. The agency's innovative use of AI technologies and its focus on delivering tangible results were key factors in its top ranking.

"Being named the Best AI SEO Agency by Visualmodo is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing," said Kevin Roy, CEO of GreenBanana SEO. "We are committed to providing our clients with cutting-edge solutions that drive real business results."

This accolade from Visualmodo not only recognizes GreenBanana SEO's current achievements but also sets a benchmark for future endeavors in the rapidly evolving landscape of digital marketing. As businesses increasingly seek to enhance their online presence through AI-driven strategies, GreenBanana SEO stands out as a trusted partner in navigating these complex challenges.

GreenBanana SEO continues to lead the industry with its innovative strategies and commitment to excellence, ensuring that its clients remain at the forefront of digital marketing advancements. This award further solidifies the agency's position as a pioneer in AI-driven search visibility and Generative Engine Optimization.

About GreenBanana SEO

GreenBanana SEO is a performance-focused digital marketing agency specializing in Generative Engine Optimization and AI-driven search visibility. Founded to address gaps in transparency and measurable ROI within traditional SEO services, the company structures campaigns around clear communication, defined benchmarks, and accountable performance metrics. GreenBanana SEO serves businesses seeking to improve visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-powered answer engines.

Press Inquiries

Kevin Roy

kroy [at] greenbananaseo

9783386500



900 Cummings Center

Suite 211U

Beverly MA 01915