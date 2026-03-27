Deepak Saroj-Starrer Sree Maha Vishnu's First Look Released Film To Hit Screens In May This Year

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) The makers of director Hari Haran Godhagani's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Sree Maha Vishnu', featuring child actor–turned–hero Deepak Saroj in the lead, have now released the first look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its social media timelines to release the first look, the production house Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Arts, wrote, "Drawing your hearts closer to a love tale of ambition, emotion & youthful entertainment. SLNArts_offl PROD No.1 titled as #SreeMahaVishnu and here is its enticing First Look."

Sree Maha Vishnu, which is being produced by Sri Hari Thanniru under the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Arts banner, features Anaira Gupta and Deepsika as the female leads opposite Deepak Saroj, who is best known for 'Siddharth Roy', his debut film as a lead actor.

Titled Sreemaha Vishnu, the romantic first look captures an intimate moment between the lead pair, rendered beautifully in a soft oil-painting aesthetic that instantly evokes warmth, emotion, and a youthful charm. The tagline- Every heart has a story, hints at a tender romantic drama at its core.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Sree Maha Vishnu is being positioned as a heartfelt, character-driven love story exploring love, responsibility, and self-discovery. Sources also claim that Deepak Saroj will be seen playing a young painter in the film. "It will be a role that promises emotional depth and freshness," the sources add.

Shooting for the film, which is being made with high production and technical standards, has been completed and post-production work is currently progressing at a brisk pace.

Director Hari Haran Godhagani shared,“The film carries all the elements today's audience, especially youth, connect with. While celebrating love, it also subtly emphasizes the importance of family values.”

The film has music by Anup Rubens, cinematography by Suresh Ragutu, art direction by Kranthi Priyum and editing by Sri Vara. Sources claim the makers are planning to release the film in May this year.