403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Melt Media Launches Free Marketing Support Initiative For Businesses Across The UAE And The Wider Region Amid Crisis
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The digital arm of MELT Global - co-founded by Steve Harvey and Oweis Zahran - opens free consulting and at-cost services to businesses across the UAE and the wider region
DUBAI, UAE - Melt Media, the digital arm of MELT Global, today announced a community solidarity initiative offering free marketing consulting and at-cost digital services to businesses across the UAE and the wider region. The initiative comes in direct response to the economic impact of the ongoing conflict, which has severely disrupted trade, tourism, hospitality, and consumer confidence across the Gulf. Launched by Melt Media CEO Claire Romano, the programme removes cost as a barrier to professional marketing support - enabling businesses of all sizes to maintain visibility, communicate with their audiences, and position themselves for recovery. WHAT MELT MEDIA IS OFFERING:
DUBAI, UAE - Melt Media, the digital arm of MELT Global, today announced a community solidarity initiative offering free marketing consulting and at-cost digital services to businesses across the UAE and the wider region. The initiative comes in direct response to the economic impact of the ongoing conflict, which has severely disrupted trade, tourism, hospitality, and consumer confidence across the Gulf. Launched by Melt Media CEO Claire Romano, the programme removes cost as a barrier to professional marketing support - enabling businesses of all sizes to maintain visibility, communicate with their audiences, and position themselves for recovery. WHAT MELT MEDIA IS OFFERING:
-
Free 60-minute marketing consultation - open to any business across the UAE and wider region, no conditions
Free digital audit and brand health check
Free crisis communication strategy session - how to speak to your audience right now
All Melt Media services available at production cost with zero agency margin for the duration of the crisis
-
Melt Media's LinkedIn page: linkedin/company/melt-media
Contact & enquiries:
To book a free consultation, reach out directly via the contact link above
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment