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Bybit Launches AED Fiat Referral Boost Campaign With 7,500 USDT Prize Pool
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to launch AED Fiat Referral Boost, an exclusive rewards initiative exclusive for AED fiat deposits on Bybit. From now until April 26, 2026, participants stand to win a share of a 7,500 USDT prize pool through eligible deposits or successful referrals.
The AED Fiat Referral Boost incentivizes both new and existing users to deposit AED through Bybit's robust local fiat deposit rails while inviting friends to share in the experience. Participants can earn USDT airdrops through first-deposit bonuses, tiered deposit milestones, and a competitive leaderboard for top referrers. Highlights
The AED Fiat Referral Boost incentivizes both new and existing users to deposit AED through Bybit's robust local fiat deposit rails while inviting friends to share in the experience. Participants can earn USDT airdrops through first-deposit bonuses, tiered deposit milestones, and a competitive leaderboard for top referrers. Highlights
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First Deposit Double Reward: Referrers earn 5 USDT for each qualified new user (up to 10 referees); new depositors receive 10 USDT upon completing their initial AED 500+ deposit.
High-Intent Deposit Booster: New users can earn up to 30 USDT by depositing AED 10,000 or more, with rewards tiered at AED 2,000, 4,000, 8,000, and 10,000 thresholds.
Power Referrer Leaderboard: The top three referrers with the most qualified AED depositors compete for 300 USDT, 200 USDT, and 100 USDT respectively.
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