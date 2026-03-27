Mezza Launches Platform Helping Restaurants Access Upfront Capital And Drive Footfall

A new hospitality platform introduces a funding model designed to help restaurants grow without debt or equity dilution while attracting new customers.

United Arab Emirates, 27 March – Mezza, a new hospitality platform, has officially launched, offering restaurants a unique way to access upfront capital while increasing customer footfall and repeat visits.

The launch comes at an opportune time in the UAE, as restaurants are currently seeking new ways to attract diners and maintain steady footfall during the current political climate. Mezza addresses this by combining financial support with best-in-class marketing technology to help partner venues increase customer visits.

Designed for independent restaurants and hospitality groups, Mezza tackles two of the biggest challenges operators face today: access to debt free growth capital and attracting new diners consistently. Through its innovative model, Mezza provides restaurants with upfront funding in exchange for future food and beverage credit, enabling venues to unlock immediate cash flow without loans, interest payments, or giving up ownership. Restaurants can receive between AED 20,000 and AED 10,000,000 in capital, supporting operations, investing in growth, or maintaining steady revenue.

Unlike traditional financing, the model is structured around a straightforward value exchange. Mezza purchases food and beverage credit from partner restaurants at wholesale value and distributes this credit to app members over time. The credit is redeemed gradually, typically over a 12-month period, allowing costs to be spread across the year while guaranteeing consistent customer traffic.

“Restaurants often face two major challenges: access to capital and the ability to consistently attract new customers,” said Kevin Boubil, Founder of Mezza.“Mezza was built to solve both. We provide funding without debt or dilution while helping restaurants bring more diners through their doors, not just on weekends, but throughout the year.”

Since launching, Mezza has already partnered with notable hospitality groups and restaurants, including Gates Hospitality, Rosy Hospitality, Chic Nonna, Fab Food Co. and further concepts with additional partners joining as the platform expands. Partner restaurants are carefully selected based on quality, reputation, and guest experience, with a focus on casual to fine dining concepts.

To support its mission and expansion, Mezza has successfully closed a major Seed round, backed by a roster of high-profile investors including the founders of PropertyFinder and Jellysmack, as well as the chairman of Deel.

“Our goal is to empower restaurants to grow on their own terms,” added Kevin.“Independent operators often face challenges securing financing without giving up ownership. Mezza provides an alternative that supports both financial stability and consistent customer footfall, helping restaurants thrive in a competitive market.”

About Mezza:

Mezza is a hospitality platform that provides restaurants with upfront capital in exchange for future food and beverage credit, enabling venues to grow without debt or equity dilution. By combining financial support with best-in-class marketing technology, Mezza helps restaurants attract new diners, increase footfall, and maintain steady revenue throughout the year. The platform partners with carefully curated casual to fine dining venues, offering a seamless experience for diners while supporting independent operators and hospitality groups to thrive on their own terms.