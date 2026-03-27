Miden And Fuze Sign Mou To Bring Private, Regulated Digital Assets Infrastructure To Mainstream Banking

Agreement to scale systems that enable businesses to move digital value on blockchains without exposing customer data or transactions, while still allowing regulatory oversight. Collaboration will focus on developing solutions across emerging markets.

Image – Mo Ali Yusuf, Fuze CEO and Azeem Khan, Miden cofounder

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – March, 2026: Fuze, one of the Middle East and Africa's fastest-growing financial infrastructure providers has partnered with Miden, a blockchain company backed by a16z and others. The strategic collaboration brings together Fuze's extensive network of banks, fintechs and enterprises across the Middle East, Africa and other high-growth regions alongside Miden's privacy-first blockchain architecture. The partnership is designed to bring together Fuze's vast network of partners with Miden's world-class private blockchain infrastructure to drive development for regulated digital asset use cases across payments, remittances, and wealth services.

This agreement aims to fix one of the largest barriers to institutional adoption of digital assets. The majority of blockchains in production today utilize public ledgers, where transactions can be seen, traced, and analysed by anyone. The MoU between Miden and Fuze enables privacy-preserving infrastructure that protects customer data and sensitive business activity, while still allowing regulators to oversee, audit, and enforce compliance requirements such as KYC and AML.

For businesses, this enables financial institutions and enterprises to utilize blockchain infrastructure without revealing confidential data, information, or commercial relationships. At a broader market level, it supports the shift from digital assets experimentation to practical, regulated implementation for everyday financial use cases.

This MoU brings together the expertise of two transcontinental businesses that aims to shift blockchain theory into real, regulated financial activity.

“For digital assets to move beyond experimentation, they need infrastructure that institutions and regulators can actually deploy in the real world,” said Azeem Khan, cofounder of Miden.“Working with Fuze allows us to design systems that pair privacy and control with regulatory clarity, starting in markets that are already leaning into this future.”

“When blockchain meets financial services, the real challenge isn't the technology; it's balancing privacy, interoperability, and regulatory compliance.” said Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf), CEO of Fuze.“Miden's approach to privacy-first infrastructure complements our distribution and partnerships across the region, creating a powerful foundation for adoption.”

The collaboration underscores the growing role of the Middle East as a hub for regulated digital asset innovation and infrastructure development. The parties intend to continue working closely as they explore pilots, partnerships, and deployment opportunities across key emerging markets.

About Fuze:

Fuze is MENA's first-of-its-kind regulated digital assets infrastructure provider, offering financial institutions and businesses cutting-edge tools to integrate digital asset services securely and efficiently. Driven by a solutions-based approach, Fuze helps financial services providers to strategise, organise and implement digital assets infrastructure and quickly, securely launch regulated, world-class products across wealth and payments.

Fuze was founded by an expert team of fintech, traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) leaders, with its co-founders holding extensive knowledge from experience in global hypergrowth businesses: the CEO, Mohammed Ali Yusuf (Mo Ali Yusuf) has held prominent roles at Checkout and Visa; Arpit Mehta (COO) was previously in the leadership team at fintech leaders like Simpl and Clear; Srijan Shetty (CTO) built algorithmic trading systems at Goldman Sachs and worked at tech leader Microsoft.

Fuze offers a Digital-Assets-as-a-Service infrastructure platform which enables banks and fintechs to embed regulated digital assets products in a B2B2C fashion. Additionally, Fuze provides an Over-The-Counter (OTC) service that supports institutions, funds, and HNIs (high-net-worth individuals) in executing large digital asset trades securely and efficiently.

About Miden:

Miden is building practical privacy for the future of finance. A zero-knowledge-powered network enabling applications to scale with both public and private transactions, Miden is purpose-built for the next generation of compliant, privacy-preserving finance. Through revolutionary edge execution and quantum-secure cryptography, Miden's private architecture delivers scalability and future readiness for applications across payments, DeFi, digital assets, and asset management without compromising self-custody, censorship resistance, or decentralization.

Miden was founded by an expert team spanning the crypto ecosystem: Bobbin Threadbare, Miden's technical lead, previously served as a core ZK researcher at Meta's Novi (Libra/Diem) where he led the development of Winterfell, a high-performance STARK prover; Dominik Schmid, Head of Product, brings deep experience from ConsenSys and the Raiden Network; and Azeem Khan, a repeat founder, crypto venture investor, Forbes contributor, CoinDesk columnist, and consultant to the UNICEF CryptoFund. Incubated at Polygon Labs since 2021 and spun out as an independent entity in 2025, Miden raised $25 million in seed funding co-led by a16z crypto, 1kx, and Hack VC, with participation from Finality Capital Partners, Symbolic Capital, P2 Ventures, Delta Fund, MH Ventures, and angel investors including Rune Christensen (MakerDAO), Avery Ching (Aptos), and Sreeram Kannan (EigenLayer).

For more information, visit miden or follow @0xMiden on X.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release is for general informational purposes only. Fuze and its subsidiaries, including Niobe Payment Services LLC SPC, are regulated under the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates and operate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. This press release does not constitute an offer to provide financial services or investment advice in any jurisdiction. Fuze does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information provided. Any financial products or services mentioned are subject to market risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers are strongly encouraged to seek legal, tax advice with an advisor before making any financial or investment decisions.