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Pakistan Confirms It Relays Messages in US-Iran Indirect Talks
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that “indirect talks” between the US and Iran are currently taking place via messages relayed by Pakistan.
“In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran ... Brotherly countries of Türkiye and Egypt, among others, are also extending their support to this initiative,” Dar wrote on the social media platform X.
He emphasized that Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and is making every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond.
“Dialogue and Diplomacy is the only way forward,” he added.
“In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran ... Brotherly countries of Türkiye and Egypt, among others, are also extending their support to this initiative,” Dar wrote on the social media platform X.
He emphasized that Pakistan remains fully committed to promoting peace and is making every effort to ensure stability in the region and beyond.
“Dialogue and Diplomacy is the only way forward,” he added.
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