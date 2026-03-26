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OpenAI Announces Shutting Down AI Video App Sora
(MENAFN) OpenAI announced it is discontinuing its social media app Sora, which quickly gained popularity last fall as a platform for sharing AI-generated short videos.
In a brief statement posted Tuesday on X, the US-based company said it was “saying goodbye to the Sora app” and would soon provide instructions on how users can save the content they created.
“What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing,” the statement added.
Sora, launched by OpenAI—the company behind ChatGPT—in September, faced criticism from advocacy groups, academics, and experts due to the potential risks of allowing users to produce AI-generated videos from virtually any text prompt. Concerns included the spread of nonconsensual content and highly realistic deepfakes.
In a brief statement posted Tuesday on X, the US-based company said it was “saying goodbye to the Sora app” and would soon provide instructions on how users can save the content they created.
“What you made with Sora mattered, and we know this news is disappointing,” the statement added.
Sora, launched by OpenAI—the company behind ChatGPT—in September, faced criticism from advocacy groups, academics, and experts due to the potential risks of allowing users to produce AI-generated videos from virtually any text prompt. Concerns included the spread of nonconsensual content and highly realistic deepfakes.
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