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Erdogan Highlights Turkey’s Vigilance Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed on Thursday that Ankara maintains a firm stance against any breaches of its airspace while continuing to bolster national security.
“With the awareness that we bear the responsibility of 86 million people, we never abandon caution and prudence. While taking a very firm stance against actions that violate our airspace, we also continue to take steps to strengthen the peace and security of our nation,” Erdogan said.
The president delivered these remarks in a video message commemorating Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. He extended his wishes for the celebration to bring goodness, blessings, and beauty not only to Turkey but also to the broader Islamic world and humanity at large.
Erdogan also addressed ongoing challenges in the Middle East, noting: “Our brothers and sisters in Gaza are trying to observe Ramadan Bayram under Israel’s attacks, which violate ceasefire rules and block humanitarian aid. In various parts of Palestine -- especially East Jerusalem and the West Bank -- as well as in southern Lebanon, policies of occupation and destruction continue at full intensity.”
“With the awareness that we bear the responsibility of 86 million people, we never abandon caution and prudence. While taking a very firm stance against actions that violate our airspace, we also continue to take steps to strengthen the peace and security of our nation,” Erdogan said.
The president delivered these remarks in a video message commemorating Ramadan Bayram, also known as Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. He extended his wishes for the celebration to bring goodness, blessings, and beauty not only to Turkey but also to the broader Islamic world and humanity at large.
Erdogan also addressed ongoing challenges in the Middle East, noting: “Our brothers and sisters in Gaza are trying to observe Ramadan Bayram under Israel’s attacks, which violate ceasefire rules and block humanitarian aid. In various parts of Palestine -- especially East Jerusalem and the West Bank -- as well as in southern Lebanon, policies of occupation and destruction continue at full intensity.”
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