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Macron Calls for Temporary Truce in Middle East
(MENAFN) Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged restraint as the Middle East enters the Eid al-Fitr holiday, advocating for a short pause in hostilities to create space for negotiations amid ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory actions.
“As the region enters a period of religious celebration, I believe all sides should calm down. The fighting should stop, at least for a few days, to give negotiations a chance,” Macron told reporters while attending a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.
He expressed support for the idea of a temporary “moratorium” on strikes targeting civilians and critical infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of rapid de-escalation.
“France, as always, supports a return to negotiations, a return to dialogue, and de-escalation in the region,” Macron said.
The president also highlighted that while attention is focused on Iran, the humanitarian situation in Gaza must not be neglected, “for which we must remain mobilized.”
Macron recounted recent discussions with the Emir of Qatar, noting that the country suffered attacks on its gas facilities and that other Gulf nations had also been struck in a manner similar to Iran earlier that day. “This escalation is reckless,” he said.
He further emphasized the importance of providing “full and unconditional support” to Lebanon, helping the country maintain its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.
“As the region enters a period of religious celebration, I believe all sides should calm down. The fighting should stop, at least for a few days, to give negotiations a chance,” Macron told reporters while attending a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.
He expressed support for the idea of a temporary “moratorium” on strikes targeting civilians and critical infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of rapid de-escalation.
“France, as always, supports a return to negotiations, a return to dialogue, and de-escalation in the region,” Macron said.
The president also highlighted that while attention is focused on Iran, the humanitarian situation in Gaza must not be neglected, “for which we must remain mobilized.”
Macron recounted recent discussions with the Emir of Qatar, noting that the country suffered attacks on its gas facilities and that other Gulf nations had also been struck in a manner similar to Iran earlier that day. “This escalation is reckless,” he said.
He further emphasized the importance of providing “full and unconditional support” to Lebanon, helping the country maintain its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.
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