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Drone Strike Targets Turkish Oil Tanker Near Bosphorus
(MENAFN) A Turkish oil tanker, reportedly carrying roughly 140,000 tons of oil from a Russian port, was struck by drones near the Bosphorus, local media reported on Thursday. The vessel, blacklisted by the Ukrainian government for transporting Russian goods, was identified as the Altura.
Owned by Turkish shipping company Pergamon and crewed by 27 Turkish nationals, the ship was reportedly attacked by both air and surface drones about 22 kilometers from the strategic strait. While no casualties were reported, the vessel “sustained damage to its bridge and upper deck, with flooding reported in the engine room,” according to the reports.
There has been no immediate official confirmation of the strike, and no organization has claimed responsibility.
Earlier, Ukrainian military intelligence accused the Altura and its operator of being part of a “shadow fleet,” allegedly assisting Russia in evading Western oil sanctions. Maritime tracking data shows the tanker departed Novorossiysk, a major Russian Black Sea port, last Sunday en route to Istanbul.
Kiev has previously targeted vessels it alleges are linked to shadow fleet operations. Ukrainian forces have also struck ships used by third parties transporting oil from Kazakhstan routed through Novorossiysk via pipeline infrastructure.
Western allies supporting Ukraine have, in some cases, detained vessels suspected of participating in the network, occasionally for extended periods. On Wednesday, the UK – described by Moscow as “a key force behind the conflict” – announced plans to use military measures to intercept tankers connected to Russian oil, rather than supporting raids by other nations.
Russia has condemned Ukraine’s actions as “piracy carried out with Western backing.” Some Russian officials have further warned that NATO members may be preparing a de facto naval blockade, suggesting that Moscow could be forced to respond militarily.
Owned by Turkish shipping company Pergamon and crewed by 27 Turkish nationals, the ship was reportedly attacked by both air and surface drones about 22 kilometers from the strategic strait. While no casualties were reported, the vessel “sustained damage to its bridge and upper deck, with flooding reported in the engine room,” according to the reports.
There has been no immediate official confirmation of the strike, and no organization has claimed responsibility.
Earlier, Ukrainian military intelligence accused the Altura and its operator of being part of a “shadow fleet,” allegedly assisting Russia in evading Western oil sanctions. Maritime tracking data shows the tanker departed Novorossiysk, a major Russian Black Sea port, last Sunday en route to Istanbul.
Kiev has previously targeted vessels it alleges are linked to shadow fleet operations. Ukrainian forces have also struck ships used by third parties transporting oil from Kazakhstan routed through Novorossiysk via pipeline infrastructure.
Western allies supporting Ukraine have, in some cases, detained vessels suspected of participating in the network, occasionally for extended periods. On Wednesday, the UK – described by Moscow as “a key force behind the conflict” – announced plans to use military measures to intercept tankers connected to Russian oil, rather than supporting raids by other nations.
Russia has condemned Ukraine’s actions as “piracy carried out with Western backing.” Some Russian officials have further warned that NATO members may be preparing a de facto naval blockade, suggesting that Moscow could be forced to respond militarily.
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