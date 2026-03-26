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Iranian Missile Strikes Hit Israel
(MENAFN) A fresh wave of Iranian missiles struck Israel early Thursday, prompting air raid sirens throughout central areas, Jerusalem, and parts of the north. The attacks resulted in property damage and several injuries, according to reports from Israeli media.
An Israeli daily reported that missile launches were detected originating from Iran, directed at central Israel and the Jerusalem vicinity.
Sirens alerting residents to incoming missile and rocket fire were activated across central Israel, the Jerusalem region, and parts of the occupied West Bank. Additional warnings were also issued in northern areas, including the Golan Heights towns of Ortal and Ein Zivan, as well as Galilee Panhandle communities such as Gonen, Lehavot HaBashan, and Shamir.
According to the report, the recent barrage included a cluster missile, accompanied by loud explosions heard in the Sharon region. The daily noted that several individuals sustained injuries, and a building in the Kafr Qasim area of central Israel suffered damage from a missile impact.
Tensions in the region have intensified since a joint US-Israel offensive on Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including that of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military facilities. These retaliatory actions have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted global markets and air travel.
An Israeli daily reported that missile launches were detected originating from Iran, directed at central Israel and the Jerusalem vicinity.
Sirens alerting residents to incoming missile and rocket fire were activated across central Israel, the Jerusalem region, and parts of the occupied West Bank. Additional warnings were also issued in northern areas, including the Golan Heights towns of Ortal and Ein Zivan, as well as Galilee Panhandle communities such as Gonen, Lehavot HaBashan, and Shamir.
According to the report, the recent barrage included a cluster missile, accompanied by loud explosions heard in the Sharon region. The daily noted that several individuals sustained injuries, and a building in the Kafr Qasim area of central Israel suffered damage from a missile impact.
Tensions in the region have intensified since a joint US-Israel offensive on Iran began on February 28, resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including that of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military facilities. These retaliatory actions have caused casualties, damaged infrastructure, and disrupted global markets and air travel.
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