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UN-Habitat Highlights Importance of World Urban Forum for Future Cities
(MENAFN) Stakeholders including local governments, academics, and civil society representatives are expected to attend the World Urban Forum in May in Baku, Azerbaijan, to discuss the sustainable development of global cities, said Anaclaudia Rossbach, executive director of UN-Habitat.
The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Program, will take place from May 17 to 22.
Hosted in collaboration with the Azerbaijan government, the forum will bring together thousands of participants from governments, academia, business, and civil society to examine the challenges and opportunities of sustainable urbanization.
Ahead of the event, Rossbach spoke about the forum’s schedule and key agenda items. She noted that the first World Urban Forum was held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2002, and has since occurred biennially in different cities worldwide. This year, Baku will host the 13th session, which “stems from a United Nations General Assembly resolution and brings the global urban community together to exchange ideas and best practices, and to build a critical mass around the importance of urbanization and its impacts,” Rossbach said.
She highlighted close collaboration with Azerbaijan as the host nation, adding that the previous forum attracted 25,000 participants and that a similar or even larger turnout is expected this year.
Rossbach emphasized that the World Urban Forum is not an intergovernmental negotiation, but a platform for stakeholders to engage and collaborate under the UN-Habitat framework.
The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), organized by the United Nations Human Settlements Program, will take place from May 17 to 22.
Hosted in collaboration with the Azerbaijan government, the forum will bring together thousands of participants from governments, academia, business, and civil society to examine the challenges and opportunities of sustainable urbanization.
Ahead of the event, Rossbach spoke about the forum’s schedule and key agenda items. She noted that the first World Urban Forum was held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2002, and has since occurred biennially in different cities worldwide. This year, Baku will host the 13th session, which “stems from a United Nations General Assembly resolution and brings the global urban community together to exchange ideas and best practices, and to build a critical mass around the importance of urbanization and its impacts,” Rossbach said.
She highlighted close collaboration with Azerbaijan as the host nation, adding that the previous forum attracted 25,000 participants and that a similar or even larger turnout is expected this year.
Rossbach emphasized that the World Urban Forum is not an intergovernmental negotiation, but a platform for stakeholders to engage and collaborate under the UN-Habitat framework.
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