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Trump Claims Iran Quietly Seeks Agreement
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Iran is keen to enter negotiations while an American military campaign persists, though it hesitates to openly admit this intention. “They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly, but they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people. They're also afraid they'll be killed by us,” he remarked during the annual fundraising dinner of the National Republican Congressional Committee.
Trump further asserted that no national leader has ever desired their position less than the individual leading Iran. “I don't want it. Well, listen to some of the things they say. We hear very clearly they say...'We would like to make you the next Supreme Leader.' No thank you. I don't want it,” he added, expressing disbelief at such claims.
The president also emphasized that the United States is “decimating” Iran through its actions. “I won't use the word 'war' because they say, 'If you use the word war, that's maybe not a good thing to do.' They don't like the word war because you're supposed to get approval. So I'll use the word 'military operation,' which is really what it is. It's called a military decimation,” he explained, clarifying his preferred terminology for the situation.
Trump further asserted that no national leader has ever desired their position less than the individual leading Iran. “I don't want it. Well, listen to some of the things they say. We hear very clearly they say...'We would like to make you the next Supreme Leader.' No thank you. I don't want it,” he added, expressing disbelief at such claims.
The president also emphasized that the United States is “decimating” Iran through its actions. “I won't use the word 'war' because they say, 'If you use the word war, that's maybe not a good thing to do.' They don't like the word war because you're supposed to get approval. So I'll use the word 'military operation,' which is really what it is. It's called a military decimation,” he explained, clarifying his preferred terminology for the situation.
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