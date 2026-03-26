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Turkey Signs Memorandum on Zangezur Corridor, Aims to Boost Connectivity
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu announced on Thursday that a memorandum has been finalized for the Zangezur Corridor, with plans to complete the project within four to five years, creating a high-capacity and more direct link to the Turkic world.
Speaking to media reports, Uraloglu described the corridor as a route designed to complement existing east-west transport links while significantly boosting capacity.
He explained that the proposed path would begin in Kars in eastern Türkiye, pass through Igdir and Dilucu into Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region, continue along the approximately 43-kilometer (26-mile) Zangezur Corridor, and then connect to mainland Azerbaijan.
Uraloglu noted that work on the Azerbaijani side is almost finished, and while a memorandum has been signed for the Zangezur Corridor itself, construction there has not yet started. “I believe works will start in the coming period without much delay,” he said.
He also highlighted that a 180-kilometer (111-mile) section on the Nakhchivan side will see partial upgrades and new construction, while Türkiye’s 224-kilometer (139-mile) portion is already underway.
“In a four- to five-year period, by bringing the Zangezur Corridor to life, we would in fact be building a high-capacity and more direct corridor that can reach the Turkic world,” Uraloglu added.
The corridor is viewed as a strategic route linking Türkiye more directly with Azerbaijan’s mainland and further into Central Asia. It is also expected to play a key role in the broader Middle Corridor, connecting China and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye.
Speaking to media reports, Uraloglu described the corridor as a route designed to complement existing east-west transport links while significantly boosting capacity.
He explained that the proposed path would begin in Kars in eastern Türkiye, pass through Igdir and Dilucu into Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region, continue along the approximately 43-kilometer (26-mile) Zangezur Corridor, and then connect to mainland Azerbaijan.
Uraloglu noted that work on the Azerbaijani side is almost finished, and while a memorandum has been signed for the Zangezur Corridor itself, construction there has not yet started. “I believe works will start in the coming period without much delay,” he said.
He also highlighted that a 180-kilometer (111-mile) section on the Nakhchivan side will see partial upgrades and new construction, while Türkiye’s 224-kilometer (139-mile) portion is already underway.
“In a four- to five-year period, by bringing the Zangezur Corridor to life, we would in fact be building a high-capacity and more direct corridor that can reach the Turkic world,” Uraloglu added.
The corridor is viewed as a strategic route linking Türkiye more directly with Azerbaijan’s mainland and further into Central Asia. It is also expected to play a key role in the broader Middle Corridor, connecting China and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye.
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