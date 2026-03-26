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Hungary Defends Relations with Russia, China
(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has told EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas that Hungary will continue engaging with Russia and China despite objections from Brussels, according to a government spokesman.
The announcement follows allegations reported by the Washington Post and Politico that Szijjarto had secretly called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during EU meetings to provide “live reports” of discussions. Szijjarto denied the claims, calling them “lies and fake news.” The controversy emerged just weeks before Hungary’s parliamentary election, with opposition leader Peter Magyar accusing Szijjarto of betraying national and European interests. Magyar threatened life imprisonment for the foreign minister if his Tisza party wins the April 12 vote.
Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary will continue working with global partners—including the US, Türkiye, Serbia, Russia, and China—because these ties impact the country’s energy, security, and economic interests.
Szijjarto also claimed that the alleged wiretapping of his phone, reportedly enabled after Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi shared his contact details with EU security officials, was part of an operation aimed at influencing the upcoming elections.
Defending Hungary’s approach to Russian energy, the minister added that accusations of being “pro-Russian” ignore the practical benefits: “Affordable Russian energy is the main reason for low utility costs in Hungary,” Szijjarto said.
The announcement follows allegations reported by the Washington Post and Politico that Szijjarto had secretly called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during EU meetings to provide “live reports” of discussions. Szijjarto denied the claims, calling them “lies and fake news.” The controversy emerged just weeks before Hungary’s parliamentary election, with opposition leader Peter Magyar accusing Szijjarto of betraying national and European interests. Magyar threatened life imprisonment for the foreign minister if his Tisza party wins the April 12 vote.
Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said Szijjarto emphasized that Hungary will continue working with global partners—including the US, Türkiye, Serbia, Russia, and China—because these ties impact the country’s energy, security, and economic interests.
Szijjarto also claimed that the alleged wiretapping of his phone, reportedly enabled after Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi shared his contact details with EU security officials, was part of an operation aimed at influencing the upcoming elections.
Defending Hungary’s approach to Russian energy, the minister added that accusations of being “pro-Russian” ignore the practical benefits: “Affordable Russian energy is the main reason for low utility costs in Hungary,” Szijjarto said.
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