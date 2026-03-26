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Bangladesh Raises Jet Fuel Prices by Eighty Amid Global Supply Concerns
(MENAFN) Bangladesh has increased jet fuel prices by 80%, marking the second price adjustment in March, the national regulator confirmed on Tuesday.
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) cited global price volatility driven by the Middle East conflict as the reason for the hike. BERC Chairman Jalal Ahmed told AFP, “We had to adjust the jet fuel price for the second time this month, considering the international fuel price rate which has shot up.”
The new price sets jet fuel at $1.32 per litre for international flights and applies to both local and foreign carriers, although rates may vary by operational category. The adjustment took effect from midnight Tuesday.
Earlier in March, BERC attempted a similar price increase, but the decision was suspended shortly after an emergency review.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chaired a special meeting Wednesday to assess measures to stabilize the fuel situation amid rising global oil prices. Other South Asian countries are also feeling the impact: Pakistan has maintained petrol and diesel prices but raised jet fuel and kerosene rates without formal announcements, while India and Nepal have kept jet fuel prices steady.
Bangladesh depends on imports for roughly 95% of its energy needs for its 175 million population. Under a regional agreement, India is expected to supply 180,000 tonnes of diesel annually via pipeline to its eastern neighbor.
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) cited global price volatility driven by the Middle East conflict as the reason for the hike. BERC Chairman Jalal Ahmed told AFP, “We had to adjust the jet fuel price for the second time this month, considering the international fuel price rate which has shot up.”
The new price sets jet fuel at $1.32 per litre for international flights and applies to both local and foreign carriers, although rates may vary by operational category. The adjustment took effect from midnight Tuesday.
Earlier in March, BERC attempted a similar price increase, but the decision was suspended shortly after an emergency review.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman chaired a special meeting Wednesday to assess measures to stabilize the fuel situation amid rising global oil prices. Other South Asian countries are also feeling the impact: Pakistan has maintained petrol and diesel prices but raised jet fuel and kerosene rates without formal announcements, while India and Nepal have kept jet fuel prices steady.
Bangladesh depends on imports for roughly 95% of its energy needs for its 175 million population. Under a regional agreement, India is expected to supply 180,000 tonnes of diesel annually via pipeline to its eastern neighbor.
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