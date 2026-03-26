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Study Finds US Responsible for Ten Trillion in Climate Losses Since 1990
(MENAFN) New research indicates that over the last three decades, the United States has been responsible for $10 trillion in climate-related damage due to its greenhouse gas emissions, as reported in recent studies.
As the world’s leading carbon emitter for much of this period, the US inflicted greater economic harm globally than any other nation until China overtook it as the largest emitter, according to reports. China’s emissions have been linked to approximately $9 trillion in GDP losses since 1990.
The US itself has experienced roughly 25% of the total economic losses, while other countries have also borne significant impacts, with poorer nations suffering disproportionately. Research shows that US emissions since 1990 have contributed to around $500 billion in economic losses in India and about $330 billion in Brazil.
“These are huge numbers,” said an environmental scientist at Stanford University who led the research. Marshall Burke added that the US has “a lot of responsibility; our emissions have caused damage not only to ourselves, but pretty substantial damage in other parts of the world."
The study aims to quantify “loss and damage,” a concept describing the societal and economic impacts resulting from dangerously rising global temperatures driven by fossil fuel use.
Developing nations have increasingly called on wealthier countries, responsible for the bulk of historical greenhouse gas emissions, to provide financial aid to address the consequences of intensified heatwaves, floods, droughts, and crop failures linked to climate change.
As the world’s leading carbon emitter for much of this period, the US inflicted greater economic harm globally than any other nation until China overtook it as the largest emitter, according to reports. China’s emissions have been linked to approximately $9 trillion in GDP losses since 1990.
The US itself has experienced roughly 25% of the total economic losses, while other countries have also borne significant impacts, with poorer nations suffering disproportionately. Research shows that US emissions since 1990 have contributed to around $500 billion in economic losses in India and about $330 billion in Brazil.
“These are huge numbers,” said an environmental scientist at Stanford University who led the research. Marshall Burke added that the US has “a lot of responsibility; our emissions have caused damage not only to ourselves, but pretty substantial damage in other parts of the world."
The study aims to quantify “loss and damage,” a concept describing the societal and economic impacts resulting from dangerously rising global temperatures driven by fossil fuel use.
Developing nations have increasingly called on wealthier countries, responsible for the bulk of historical greenhouse gas emissions, to provide financial aid to address the consequences of intensified heatwaves, floods, droughts, and crop failures linked to climate change.
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