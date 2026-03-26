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US-Israeli Strike Hits Isfahan University, Causes Material Damage
(MENAFN) A building at Isfahan University of Technology was struck on March 6 in a joint operation by the US and Israel, resulting in property damage but no casualties, as stated by reports.
The university’s public relations office confirmed that the attack impacted a campus building and also damaged nearby structures.
No injuries or deaths were reported from the incident.
The university condemned the strike, asserting that attacks on academic institutions violate humanitarian principles and international law, and urged the international community to assume responsibility.
The wider Middle East has remained on high alert since a combined US-Israel offensive on Iran began on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
The university’s public relations office confirmed that the attack impacted a campus building and also damaged nearby structures.
No injuries or deaths were reported from the incident.
The university condemned the strike, asserting that attacks on academic institutions violate humanitarian principles and international law, and urged the international community to assume responsibility.
The wider Middle East has remained on high alert since a combined US-Israel offensive on Iran began on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in over 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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